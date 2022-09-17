The Associated Press
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Cameron Smith made a pair of 7-foot birdie putts to finish off his round of 4-under 68 and allow him to overtake Dustin Johnson going into the third and final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago.
As easy as Johnson made it look in the opening round, Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms was such a struggle that he shot over par for the first time in the 14 rounds he has played in the Saudi-funded series.
Johnson was lucky the deficit to Smith was only two shots. He came up well short of the green on the par-4 17th and had to make an 8-foot par putt, while Smith took the lead for the first time with his 7-foot birdie putt.
On their final hole at the par-5 18th, Johnson’s approach took a hard hop over the green. After a free drop from the grandstand, he chipped weakly to 8 feet and missed his birdie putt. Smith was on the other side of the green, lagged a 60-footer to 7 feet and holed that for another birdie.
Smith was at 10-under 134.
They will be joined in the lead group Sunday by Peter Uihlein, the former U.S. Amateur champion who had the low round of the breezy day with a 66. That left Uihlein only three shots behind going into the last day.
Laurie Canter (68) and Charl Schwartzel (69), who won the first LIV Golf Invitational outside London, were four shots behind. The group five back included Lee Westwood, Charles Howell III and Bryson DeChambeau.
Smith won the British Open at St. Andrews and made $2.5 million. A victory Sunday would be worth at least $4 million.
“It was tricky out there today,” Smith said. “I got a couple of breaks and DJ didn’t quite make the putts he usually does.”
Phil Mickelson looked as though he might get a round under par until he made three bogeys in a four-hole stretch and shot 74 to fall 12 shots behind.
Mickelson spoke Friday about the need for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together. The PGA Tour has suspended players for playing in the Saudi-backed series without getting a conflicting-event release.
Mickelson is among seven players — along with LIV Golf — who has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
“The PGA Tour for the last 20 or 30 years have had all the best players in the world. That will never be the case again. LIV Golf is here to stay, and this type of divisive talk is doing nobody good,” Mickelson said. “The best solution is for us to come together.
“I think both are needed for the game of golf. Both are good for the game of golf. The inclusion of LIV Golf in the ecosystem of the golf world is necessary,” said Mickelson, a chief recruiter in the early stages for LIV Golf. “As soon as that happens and we all start working together, that’s going to be a really positive thing for everyone.”
In the team competition, Johnson’s four-man squad had a one-shot lead over Smith’s team, with Uihlein’s great round helping put his team — Brooks Koepka is captain — two shots behind.
PGA
NAPA, Calif. — Justin Lower weathered the wind and birdied the 18th hole Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the season-opening Fortinet Championship. Lower shot a 3-under 69 to get to 13 under at Silverado Resort & Spa, with his fifth birdie of the round giving him his first career 54-hole lead in his 29th start on the PGA Tour.
He’s looking for his first tour victory. Defending champion Max Homa and Danny Willett were a shot back after even-par 72s. Byeong Hun An had a 71 to get to 11 under.
LPGA
PORTLAND, Ore. — Andrea Lee and Lilia Vu each spent time at No. 1 in the women’s world amateur ranking. Now they’re tied for the lead in the Portland Classic and will be going for their first LPGA Tour title. Lee had a 67 and Vu had a 69. They share the lead with Ayaka Furue of Japan. She had a 67. But it’s hardly a three-player race at Columbia Edgewater. Ten players were within three shots of the lead going into the final round. That includes a pair of former major champions in Hinako Shibuno and Hannah Green.
Fitzpatrick leads in Italy
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — Even the wind couldn’t thwart U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick at the Italian Open. Fitzpatrick will head into the final round in the lead and aiming to go one better than three years ago after coping with challenging conditions to post an impressive 2-under 69.
He’s edged clear of Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai by one stroke. Fitzpatrick finished second in 2019. Three birdies in the back nine saw him move to 10-under 203.