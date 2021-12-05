In the deepest, dark mid-Winter
When there’s far more Dark than Day,
When the snow is brightly gleaming
The children burst outside to play.
They ride their sleds down bumpy hills
And weave amongst the trees.
They make their angels in the snow
And lose their giggles in the breeze.
When it’s time they run back home
As fast as they are able.
For now their hands are icy cold
And supper’s on the table.
They leave the angels lying there
Quiet, pretty, white.
And never stop to turn around
And see those forms take flight.
They do not see the patterns
That they weave up in the sky,
But the beasts of field and forest
Pay heed as they pass by.
They watch them dip and flutter
Across the icy land.
They hear the high sweet voices
And the beat of wing and hand.
And it is of Peace they whisper.
And it is of Peace they shout.
And it is Peace they fly for,
And they draw the hatred out.
These are but lesser angels
That children draw in snow
But they all have angels’ vision
And they know what angels know
It is Peace for which we struggle
And Peace for which we yearn
It is Peace that they must show us
And Peace that we must learn
When supper’s finally over
And the children are abed,
The adults make their way outside
And take their turn on sleds.
And when we’re done with laughter
Some instinct makes us wait
And trace our own snow angels
Down beyond the gate.
We do not see them rising –
Would not believe it if we did.
We don’t believe in angels
We’re no longer kids.
But angels still believe in us.
They still invade our sleep.
They still sing their songs of Peace
When Winter drifts are deep.
And all these soft snow angels
Plant a longing in our souls
To fill ourselves with fresh new dreams
And aim for higher goals
There is so much glorious wonder
Over which angels watch are keeping
We can dream vast dreams of Peace
Even as we lie sleeping
And we can rise the next day
As the Sun makes snow drifts glisten
And begin to see things differently
And begin to really listen.
But if you think it’s not your worry
If the world stays merry and bright,
Then, never lay yourself down to draw
Snow angels pretty, quiet, white.
Ann Keeler Evans has written for the Daily Item in religion and on aging parents. She now serves as a “Village Priestess” for cyber villages and people wherever they are in the world and in their hearts and souls. Find her at https://annkeelerevans.org