In the deepest, dark mid-Winter

When there’s far more Dark than Day,

When the snow is brightly gleaming

The children burst outside to play.

They ride their sleds down bumpy hills

And weave amongst the trees.

They make their angels in the snow

And lose their giggles in the breeze.

When it’s time they run back home

As fast as they are able.

For now their hands are icy cold

And supper’s on the table.

They leave the angels lying there

Quiet, pretty, white.

And never stop to turn around

And see those forms take flight.

They do not see the patterns

That they weave up in the sky,

But the beasts of field and forest

Pay heed as they pass by.

They watch them dip and flutter

Across the icy land.

They hear the high sweet voices

And the beat of wing and hand.

And it is of Peace they whisper.

And it is of Peace they shout.

And it is Peace they fly for,

And they draw the hatred out.

These are but lesser angels

That children draw in snow

But they all have angels’ vision

And they know what angels know

It is Peace for which we struggle

And Peace for which we yearn

It is Peace that they must show us

And Peace that we must learn

When supper’s finally over

And the children are abed,

The adults make their way outside

And take their turn on sleds.

And when we’re done with laughter

Some instinct makes us wait

And trace our own snow angels

Down beyond the gate.

We do not see them rising –

Would not believe it if we did.

We don’t believe in angels

We’re no longer kids.

But angels still believe in us.

They still invade our sleep.

They still sing their songs of Peace

When Winter drifts are deep.

And all these soft snow angels

Plant a longing in our souls

To fill ourselves with fresh new dreams

And aim for higher goals

There is so much glorious wonder

Over which angels watch are keeping

We can dream vast dreams of Peace

Even as we lie sleeping

And we can rise the next day

As the Sun makes snow drifts glisten

And begin to see things differently

And begin to really listen.

But if you think it’s not your worry

If the world stays merry and bright,

Then, never lay yourself down to draw

Snow angels pretty, quiet, white.

