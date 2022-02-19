A “potent cold front” moving east through Pennsylvania and New York caused snow squalls on Saturday, according to AccuWeather.
Meteorologist Renee Duff, of AccuWeather based in State College, said warmer temperatures toward the ground but colder temperatures in the atmosphere resulted in the potent cold front.
“One of the biggest concerns with these snow squalls are sudden reductions in visibility,” said Duff. “That’s a concern for motorists on the roads. Things can go down in a hurry. It’s a really brief time and caused issues on the roadways.”
It passed through the Valley on the way to Harrisburg, stretching north toward New York. It likely reached Boston by Saturday evening, said Duff.
These weather events are like a winter thunderstorm. While Duff was referencing the intensity of the storm, she said it is not out of the possibility to see lightning.
The National Weather Service put out an alert on Saturday morning.
“Central PA: Stay weather-aware today,” according to the alert. “Snow squalls will cross the area this morning into early afternoon. Whiteout conditions and flash freezing on roadways will make travel dangerous. There is no safe place on a highway during a snow squall.”
Duff said today will “look great” with Monday even better.
“Wind will still be blustery (on Sunday),” said Duff. “It will be cold tomorrow in the teens, but then be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.”
Monday will be sunny with 56 degrees as a high, she said.
“We had a brief wintery blast and we’re now headed into milder weather,” she said.
Pile up on I-81
Five consecutive crashes Saturday afternoon on I-81 in Schuylkill County shut down the interstate for several hours and sent four people to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazelton.
Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Mark Knock said those who were injured have non-life-threatening injures, he said.
Sudden white out conditions caused the initial crash just after 1 p.m., which led to a chain reaction of the subsequent four crashes.
Five cars were involved in the first crash. Four people were injured in that crash. The cars have been towed from the scene, Knock said.
When sudden snow squalls appear, Knock said drivers should try to find an exit, stop on the highway, slow down, or put on their flashers.
The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.