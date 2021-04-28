Renovations at the Snyder County Courthouse Annex are costing an extra $73,000 to cover the additional steel needed to fortify the century-old building.
The county approved the $1.9 million project late last year but during renovations, which began in February and are being overseen by general contractor T. Ross Brothers, of Montandon, workers discovered that more structural steel is needed.
“They were concerned the wall was flexing,” said county board Chairman Joe Kantz.
The two-story former M&T Bank adjacent to the county courthouse in Middleburg will house the Elections and Treasurer offices on the first floor and the county commissioners’ office suite on the second floor.
One feature of the building are large windows.
An elevator is being installed with about $240,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
The existing commissioners suite in the courthouse will be renovated to accommodate the Sheriff’s Office which is currently located in the former county jail next to the courthouse.
“Once this building is complete we’ll have 30 days to move out,” said Kantz.
The initial completion date was scheduled for late August but he said that has been pushed back by the later start of the work and the need to purchase more steel.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet with the architect today to discuss when the renovations are expected to be completed.
Treasurer Deb Kratzer has been working in the same office for about 25 years and her two clerical staff, Brandy Neilson and Larissa Hauck, are looking forward to the move.
“I’m excited,” said Neilson, who’s desk is in a windowless corner of the courthouse office. “I can’t wait to see the outside.”