A Snyder County District Attorney has endorsed Lori H. Hackenberg for Court of Common Pleas judge over her opponent who works for him.
District Attorney Michael Piecuch announced Wednesday that he is "enthusiastically" throwing his support behind Hackenberg's bid after she won a majority of the Republican vote in Snyder and Union counties in last month's primary.
Piecuch's first assistant prosecutor, Brian L. Kerstetter, is also running for the 10-year county judge seat in the 17th Judicial District that serves both counties.
Kerstetter received Piecuch's endorsement before the primary election.
Hackenberg, 46, of Mount Pleasant Mills, won the Republican nomination in the May primary with 6,432 votes compared to 4,456 votes received by Kerstetter, 47, of Lewisburg.
He narrowly won the Democratic nomination by a vote of 1,983 to 1,931 and said he would accept it and continue to oppose Hackenberg in the November general election.
Kerstetter had no comment Wednesday about Piecuch's endorsement.
Hackenberg did not immediately respond to a call.
In his endorsement statement, Piecuch said he's known Hackenberg for 15 years and endorsed her first successful run for district judge in Middleburg in 2011 and again in 2017.
"Judge Hackenberg is an exceptional magisterial district judge, an accomplished attorney and a highly respected community member," he said, adding that she is the frontrunner after winning an overwhelming number of votes in the May primary.
Piecuch added that besides her experience as a district judge and practicing attorney, Hackenberg has had a chance to serve in the county court as a fill-in replacement for President Judge Michael T. Hudock in treatment court proceedings.
"The people of Union and Snyder counties will be well served by Judge Hackenberg in the Court of Common Pleas," he said.