SELINSGROVE — The annual "Battle of the Brigades" fundraiser held by the Selinsgrove VFW Auxiliary will be held Jan. 26.
The event challenges local fire and EMS companies to attract as many people to the VFW at 940 Route 522 for a bacon cheeseburger meal, with proceeds benefiting Snyder County Emergency Management for first responder training expenses.
The auxiliary has raised more than $5,000 in the past five years, said member Kristine Horton.
"We've even had years that it was so busy the firefighters and EMS have jumped in to help in the kitchen," she said.
The $7 meal includes a bacon cheeseburger with a soda and french fries, onion rings or macaroni and cheese.
This year's fundraiser will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
— MARCIA MOORE