SELINSGROVE — Snyder County Libraries is kicking off its annual mini-golf fundraiser at the Rudy Gelnett Library in Selinsgrove on Friday with an adults-only event followed by a family event Saturday.
From 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Friday event will include alcohol and hors d'oeuvres at a cost of $30 per person or $50 per couple.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the event will be open to all. Tickets are $5 or 10 punches on a patron's Summer Reading Card and includes pizza, hotdogs, chips and cookies from area businesses.
For more information, call the library at 570-374-7163.
— MARCIA MOORE