Middleburg resident Kathryn Shea is the recipient of Pennsylvania 4-H’s Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award.
Shea has been volunteering with the Snyder County 4-H for 17 years, since bringing her three sons through the program.
“She gives much of her time and energy to the youth in her club and the program,” said Kathy Weller, 4-H educator for Penn State Extension in Snyder County, in her nomination of Shea for the award. “Her dedication to the program and the youth have proven to be a great help in the succession of her club and the program.”
During her involvement in the program, Shea has recommended new projects to the county and her club and has supported the program as an interim 4-H educator during a hiring process in neighboring Union County.
Through her connections with members of the poultry industry, Shea introduced meat chickens as a new project about five years ago which led to and increase in membership not only in her own club but also in the county program and among exhibitors at the local fair.
She’s also credited with helping design expressive arts programs that introduced members to sewing and textiles as part of the Sewing Starters program three years ago and assisting in establishing the embryology program at Midd-West and Selinsgrove Area School districts.
In addition to her 4-H program contributions, Shea serves on the local fair board as the website and social media manager, works in the livestock office and participates on the rabbit and poultry committees.
Shea is the treasurer of the Pennsylvania State Rabbit Breeders Association and exhibits rabbits nationally. She also hosted and facilitated an American Rabbit Breeders Association rabbit show in the county.
Weller cited Shea’s facilitation of the “Backyard Bunnies” show, which was a major local event put on by 4-H members.
“This helped the youth learn leadership skills, event management and record-keeping,” Weller said. “From the first show to the last, the members were able to take the reins and knew what needed to be done to make the show happen.
“Kathy is a true lifelong learner. She is totally invested in the 4-H program,” said Weller.
“When opportunities arise for professional development, she participates. She is a true cheerleader for her youth, the club and the program.”
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is an educational youth-development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens.
To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-H.