MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County salary board approved the salaries for a new grants manager position and the elections director Thursday.
Shannon Rudy will earn $48,000 a year to serve as the county's first full-time grants manager.
A SEDA-Council of Governments project manager, Rudy will join the county on Sept. 20.
County board chairman Joe Kantz said having a full-time grants manager will help secure additional money and cut down on administrative costs paid to SEDA-COG.
"We pay SEDA-COG $76,000 (to manage the county's) CDBG funds alone," he said.
The county will continue to contract with SEDA-COG for some matters, including environmental reviews, but Kantz said Rudy will take on most of the work.
"There's going to be a lot on her plate, but it's about going after more grant money for the county," he said.
The salary board also approved a $45,500 annual salary for Elizabeth Canfield who is replacing Caleb Shaffer as director of elections.
Canfield, a former executive assistant to the mayor of Fulton, N.Y., will start Tuesday.
— MARCIA MOORE