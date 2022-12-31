MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Sheriff John Zechman cautions the public about a scam concerning his office.
An individual reported receiving a phone call from someone identifying himself as "Sheriff Zechman of Snyder County" claiming to have a warrant for the individual for failing to appear at jury duty and demanding immediate payment or risk arrest.
Selinsgrove borough police reported the incident to Zechman.
"We will contact people by phone and mail, but we never request payment over the phone," he said.
— MARCIA MOORE