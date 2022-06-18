Twelve Snyder County businesses and Pennsylvania CareerLink will hold coordinated open house events Tuesday, June 28 in an effort to attract employees.
Each open house is unique and may include open interviews, facility tours, food and door prizes.
Participating employers are Superior Walls By Advanced Concrete Systems; Apex Homes of PA; Architectural Precast Innovations; Beavertown Block Co.; Bingaman & Son Lumber; BrightFarms; Building Solutions; Conestoga Wood Specialties; Dinosaw; Kreamer Feed; Modular Building Systems of PA and Northway Industries.
Event organizer Zach Stotter said the event would be “a perfect opportunity for anyone looking for a career close to home. We’ve got some great employers right here in Snyder County with good paying jobs and opportunities even for new grads looking to join the workforce.”
Brooke Troup, Human Resources Coordinator for Northway Industries of Middleburg, hopes the event will attract jobseekers to the company that offers as starting salary of about $18 an hour.
“Our business has been picking up over the past few months and we really need to expand our workforce to keep up with demand.”
A map with the location of the open houses, as well as further details of open positions, special activities, and more will be made available before the event and can be found on the PA CareerLink® Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pacareerlinknsu.
For more information about the event, contact Stotter at 570-492-2626 or email zstotter@tiu11.org.