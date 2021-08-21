MANDATA — Time was running out on Nick Snyder as the sophomore tried to lead Line Mountain into the end zone in his first varsity action at quarterback.
After a couple of nice runs by senior back Micah Sgrignoli, the Eagles were pushed back by a holding penalty, wiping out a first-down run by freshman Ian Bates.
The clock at Glenn Ressler Field at Eagle Stadium hit 1 minute to play, and Snyder had to go to the air.
On second-and-18 just inside Muncy territory, Snyder fired down the middle and connected with Connor Finlan. The 6-foot-2 senior wide receiver went high in the air and came down with another first down at the Indians’ 28.
Snyder completed a pass to senior wideout Jace Hackenburg to the 25, but the clock ran out for the young quarterback just after he hooked up with freshman wide receiver Bates to the 11.
“I was excited. I really wanted to score. I was really passionate about it,” Snyder said.
Snyder — who takes over under center for the graduated Jacob Feese — playing the state’s preseason second-ranked Class A team was good experience to get ready for next Friday night’s opener.
“Yeah, especially since that was my first time starting against another team, so I got a feel for it before the season starts,” the 6-foot, 170-pound quarterback said.
“Our running backs did a good job blocking. We ran sprint-outs, and the backs did a good job of sealing at the end so I could get outside to make a good pass,” Snyder added.
Muncy outscored Line Mountain 10-0 in the part of the scrimmage that simulated game conditions (without kickoffs, punt returns and rushing the punter).
In the opening series of 10 offensive plays for each team, Muncy drove into the red zone, but the Eagles held. Then Line Mountain scored on a nice 7-yard option run by Snyder.
Under game conditions, Line Mountain’s failure to field a punt gave the Eagles the ball at their own 6. Then a short punt that went out of bounds set the Indians up in the red zone at the Indians’ 23.
Muncy’s Austin Johnson scored on a 7-yard run, and Loudon Boring added the extra point with 4:37 left in the first of two quarters.
Two series later, the Eagles stopped the Indians at the LM 12, setting up a 29-yard field goal by Boring.
“Not fielding that punt and letting it roll was a big mistake,” Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson said. “We are trying to make sure we catch punts, so they don’t roll, and we put ourselves into a bad situation there to start.”
The coach also said with some injuries up front he had some kids that haven’t practice too much on the line, and that affected the continuity on offense.
“That was a lot of the issues,” Carson said.
Also having new quarterbacks (the backup is freshman Blake Readinger), and new starters at some other positions in the backfield, there were some mix-ups with who was supposed to go where.
The Eagles also lost 6-2, 280, sophomore two-way tackle Yari Johnson for the scrimmage after his shoulder popped out on the first series. His status is unknown, but he was expected to have an x-ray.
Despite the mistakes, Carson thought the team performed well.
“You don’t want to show everything in a scrimmage, and we were working on some of our base stuff,” Carson said, adding that he was not disappointed overall with how they played.
“Muncy has a good team, and it was a good scrimmage for us.”
Heading into its opener at Juniata, Carson said the team needs to work on getting in better shape.
“We’re not conditioned yet, and that was one reason we were having issues,” he said.
In addition, he said they need to make sure everyone knows their assignments and they need to tackle better.
“We had guys standing up too high, and they were missing the tackle,” Carson said.
Muncy coach Sean Tetrault said Line Mountain always gives his team great competition.
“Line Mountain is one of those teams that’s always tough and never quits,” Tetrault said. “They always pursue well on defense, and they are a very tough matchup (on offense) with their option and midline veer. They have great athletes all over the field.”
The Indians open at Warrior Run on Friday.