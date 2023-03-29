This is something I’ve been trying to put together in my head for almost a week. Writer’s block is never something I deal with (I definitely should knock on wood), but there are just some things that hit differently.
So in a span of about 24 hours last week after hearing that a former sports editor at the Daily Item — John Huckaby — probably wouldn’t survive the week, he passed the next afternoon.
I’ve written plenty of stories about coaches that have passed over the past year — Bill Scott, Dick Hort and Ray Pottios — but I guess when it’s your mentor, and I never really thought about it as that kind of relationship but I guess it was, it hits more.
One of the things I kept thinking about when writing these stories is to tell people how much they meant to me in my career or my life. Of course what ended up happening is life, work and everything in between got involved, and you never really say the things you should.
It’s these kinds of thoughts that made this so hard to write. Because, of course, Huck would be one of the people that I thank profusely along with the other guys there at the time, Wayne Baker and Harold Raker.
I never got through college — I barely miss a day of work, but put school work in front of me, it’s a whole other story — but I would say my college classes in journalism and local coverage started in my senior year of high school.
My Mom called me — on a house phone, kids — at my girlfriend’s house way back in the summer of 1992 to say there was an advertisement in the paper for a job that would fit me perfectly.
That began my schooling at The Daily Item — under the tutelage of Huck, Baker and Raker, all former sports editors at one time or another at the paper. It reads like a redneck law firm.
We had quite a group of correspondents then. Most of them went on to bigger, and better things — college professors that appear on Jeopardy, a drummer in a national rock band, teacher and long-time assistant coach at Southern Columbia, or even full-time sports reporters at two different papers in the area.
There was a reason for that. We always had a lot of fun, and the night editor — when that was still a thing — thought we had too much fun.
Huck was always gruff, but it always covered up what a nice person he was. He might not have told you you’ve improved or that you were good, but I did cover a state championship game — Duane Ford and the Central Columbia softball team — in just my second spring at the newspaper.
The other guys had more interest in wrestling so they were involved in the Daily Item’s wrestling coverage at Hershey when newspapers could send two reporters, two stringers and a photographer.
Or later, after I turned 21, we would get invited down to the local watering hole — I don’t want to name it because it was after hours — for a couple of adult beverages after the Friday night football paper was out.
If you’ve been on social media or read some of the other local papers as well — when Huck was forced into retirement, he became the editor at the Lewisburg/Milton paper and later did work for the Williamsport Sun-Gazette and other papers for both high school and college wrestling — you probably know how many reporters he influenced, mentored or helped.
And that’s kind of why it makes me sad that Huck opted not to have a funeral service because there are plenty of people that would like to honor him for the impact he had on their lives.