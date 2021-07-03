NORTHUMBERLAND — After missing 2020 due to COVID-19, the Northumberland Police Department was thrilled to see children begin to slowly come back out and participate in the 22nd Annual Soap box derby Saturday.
Soapbox derby organizer Northumberland Borough Officer Matthew Lauver said 2020 was canceled because of COVID-19, but Saturday's event, which is the unofficial kickoff to the 48th Annual Pineknotter Days, was a sign people are beginning to move around.
"The participation is gradually beginning to climb again in for events," he said. "It's great to see people beginning to come back out."
The event, which features children ages 8-12, kicked off at 8 a.m. With the chance of showers all day, Lauver said the kids didn't care and were prepared to race.
"It's a fun event, and the (Northumberland) police department and Point Township Police Department are happy to be here with everyone."
Lauver, who has been helping to stage the race since 2008, said the department raises money for the event and charges $1, but if a child can't afford it, the department pays the fee.
"We want everyone to have a great time and experience," he said.
Resident, Joanne Diehl, 47, said she was thrilled to see events start to return.
"This is exactly what we all have been waiting for more than a year," she said. "What better time to celebrate than on the Fourth of July?"
Sebastian Lauver, 11, said he was also excited to race. "I can't wait," he said. "This is so much fun,"
The race goes for a block from Fifth and King to Fourth and King streets.