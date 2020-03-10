LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township Supervisors worked to refine an ordinance proposal regulating the development of solar power systems large and small.
The size, type and purpose of a system combined with the varied land-use categories complicates the decision-making process.
Supervisors narrowed the ordinance over several hours Monday night. The proposal will be reviewed by township Solicitor Pete Matson prior to being introduced and reviewed again at the next board meeting, Supervisor Matt Schumacher said.
There are no pending solar development proposals being considered by township officials.
Supervisors frequently referred to a since-rescinded proposal for a solar field at the Bucknell University golf course. They also talked openly of Lewisburg Area School District’s supposed interest in a solar field near the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School on Washington Avenue.
“I think we’ve got to have screening if it’s visible to the people” of a residential area, Supervisor Char Gray said.
Screening would consist of trees shielding sight of both solar panels and surrounding required fencing.
“Not on a farm,” Gray continued, “I think a farm is different than a residential area.”
Bucknell withdrew its plans to allow the township to create ordinance after residents in the project area voiced staunch opposition.
Following up on Tuesday, Lewisburg Area Superintendent Steve Skalka said there are no imminent plans for any energy system upgrades at the middle school let alone one specific to solar.
The district is in the process of exploring upgrading HVAC to add air conditioning at all district schools except the high school, which is the only school building in the district with A/C. Also, Eichhorn’s electric heating system is eyed for replacement, Skalka said, but no final determination has been made. A proposal is expected within 12 months and all options are currently being explored, he said.
“Where that has steamrolled to people believing we're looking at a solar farm at the middle school, they’re getting way ahead of us,” Skalka said. “We’re very much in the infancy of those discussions.”
As supervisors referred to the malleable ordinance proposal, it was clear that setbacks and height requirements for fencing and solar panels are intended to be more restrictive in residential zones compared to agricultural and mixed agricultural-residential areas.
However, the supervisors were working through complications presented by system use. They struggled with specific definitions for setbacks for systems, large or small, built in a residential zone but designed to power the property on-site rather than being redirected to the electric grid.
Maximum panel height in residential areas is proposed for 8 feet compared to 12 feet in other zones. Fencing would be 8 feet compared to 6 feet in other zones, where required. Setbacks vary depending on the project site. For example, in agricultural-residential areas, the proposal calls for 25-foot setbacks for fencing from the property’s front and 50-foot setbacks for solar panels on all sides. The solar panel setbacks double to 100 feet at project sites bordering uninvolved properties, such as a neighboring homeowner.
The specific quality of soil on farmland would also limit development. Just 20 percent of the top tier of soil on farmland can be developed for solar. Township officials pointed out that much of the township farmland consists of this high-level soil.
Under suggestion by Solicitor Pete Matson with ample input by Zoning Officer Mackenzie Stover, the ordinance proposal was amended to limit project size: 5 acres minimum and a maximum of 50 percent of a total lot size but not more than 50 acres.
Supervisor Matt Schumacher said he’s against telling people what they can do with their properties but he wouldn’t support “mega structures.”
“We want to keep Union County and East Buffalo Township as a rolling agricultural land as much as we can,” Schumacher said.
“If you’re in the county Agricultural Land Preservation program it’s not permitted at all,” said Supervisor Jim Knight.