It’s been a year.
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic, The Valley’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on March 21.
Ever since, our communities, the state, the nation and the world have been shut down to one degree or another.
It has been a year, but it seems much longer since we lived without masks and social distancing; since we could do what we wanted without concern for health consequences; since we could hug and shake hands.
Worst of all, it’s been a year in which more than half a million Americans have died due to this virus, including almost 25,000 in the state and more than 550 in the Valley.
Today, we begin a series of stories looking back at the impact COVID-19 has had on us all, and looking ahead to where we go from here. We begin with a focus on Valley businesses, including restaurants, bars and hotels, which have struggled mightily.
Later this week we will report on the impact on schools and colleges on Tuesday and health care facilities on Wednesday.
Each of us has our own stories to tell, and, as always, we invite you to reach out to share yours.
And we urge you to not rush to get try to get back to normal, so that there will be many happier stories to tell in the coming year.
Dennis M. Lyons