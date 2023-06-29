The Montour Preserve received another welcome, but temporary, financial reprieve this week when the Montour Area Recreation Commission received $30,000 from county commissioners and more than $31,000 in hotel tax money.
The $61,000 jolt isn’t enough to create financial solvency at the vibrant location in northern Montour County, but it gives officials some time to get through the busy summer months and hopefully set a plan moving forward for long-term funding. The latter has remained elusive in recent years, creating a new perpetual scramble for funding.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt announced the Preserve should be fine through the summer, “as long as we are frugal about it,” he said.
That’s a mix of news for sure. The Preserve gets to stay open but is still heading toward a cliff.
Stoudt said earlier this year MARC could need upward of $1 million to stay open long-term.
This week’s announcements are only a $61,000 Band-Aid. They fall in line with moves MARC officials have made regarding the future of the popular site, including reducing hours for Stoudt, eliminating a lot of popular programs, cutting some staff and dipping into savings to fill in financial gaps.
Those decisions have been far from easy, but necessary to keep the Preserve open as it is now.
But how long can this last? How long before last-minute money doesn’t pop up?
There is little doubt the Montour Preserve is a recreational gem in our region. Many adults took a field trip there in late winter to participate in the maple sugaring programs. An equal number of people have attended some sort of programming at the site, hunted for fossils, hiked its trails or kayaked in Lake Chillisquaque.
The 657-acre preserve is well-used by more than 90,000 people a year from throughout the region.
At some point, a significant chunk of funding will be coming from former owners Talen Energy, but the timeframe is uncertain.
Saving this area, maintaining a wonderful recreational opportunity in an area that has tremendous outdoor opportunities, will be a tall and costly task. But it feels like it is worth it, to preserve the Preserve’s educational and recreational outlets and to ensure a large swath of green space remains just that moving forward.
Does its future involve transitioning to some sort of state park designation? Or fall under the umbrella of a sponsoring nonprofit or area business? Or even a group of concerned citizens with the financial means to become more intimately involved?
Either way, this month-to-month, fingers-crossed the money will come future is unsustainable unless something changes and changes soon.