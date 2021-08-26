Back when I was a kid, a western hero of great popularity was The Lone Ranger. “Who was that masked man?” people would say as the Lone Ranger rode away on his great white steed, Silver! People were always suspicious of his mask at first, but they always came to recognize that sometimes wearing a mask was a good thing.
Wearing a mask is a good thing now. Despite the disinformation that is often tossed around by unreliable news sources, scientific research has long provided clear evidence that masks help prevent the spread of infection from micro-organisms. That’s why, for the last century, physicians, dentists, nurses, and psychologists like me have worn masks while patients are undergoing surgery, or while a baby is being delivered, or in other situations where it is important to avoid spreading disease. It’s nothing new. We have long known that bacterial, fungal, and viral infections could be prevented by wearing masks that cover the nose and mouth, entry and exit points of the human respiratory system. This applies to COVID-19 infection as well, especially the more infectious delta variant.
For a variety of reasons, people resist wearing masks. Yes, I know they’re a little annoying to wear, but they do save lives. Masks are particularly important for our children and grandchildren who cannot yet be vaccinated against a disease that has now killed more than 23,000 people in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and more than 624,000 around the country.
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest that the spread of the delta variant has increased the hospitalization rate for children under the age of 18 by 33%, and school is just beginning. Despite the very real danger to our children, many schools are not requiring masks by returning students and this is unconscionable!
Apparently, there are folks on the internet spreading crazy theories about the potential damage that masks can cause to children. There is lots of evidence that masks can help prevent our children from getting sick but there is no scientific evidence that children’s facial features will be changed by a mask or that levels of carbon dioxide are increased while wearing a mask in school, causing brain damage. There is also no evidence that wearing a mask in school will prevent children from learning how to read people’s facial expressions or that their brains will be pathologically rewired. These concerns may be interesting ideas, but they are totally without any evidence of their validity. Think, are children psychologically harmed because their parents insist that they wear coats, gloves, and hats outside during the cold winter months? Of course not, they are being protected from harm!
Although the CDC has somewhat relaxed mask wearing recommendations, it appears likely that they may soon again encourage everyone to wear masks when we are with people outside our families. Let’s all mask up in public places and let’s make sure our children and grandchildren are masked up in school right away. It will only increase the chances that our kids will stay healthy and alive. Sometimes wearing a mask is a good thing, and this is one of those times.
Stephen A. Ragusea is a clinical psychologist in Lewisburg.