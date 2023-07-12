On July 6, 2023, Sonia May Bridendolph spent her last day talking and laughing with family and friends. She then passed peacefully with people who loved her by her side.
Born in Williamsport on Oct. 18, 1961, she was the daughter of George W. Daugherty and Violet M. Maldonado. Sonia was one of a kind and a wonderful friend. She definitely made an impression on everyone who met her.
Sonia was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Sarita Gullett, and a niece, Stephanie Daugherty.
She is survived by a brother, Stephen Daugherty (Cathy); and a sister, Sheila Riggs (Bill). She is also survived by her stepfather, Urbano Maldonado and stepmother, Mary Daugherty; stepsisters, Teresa Lebo, Angie Enders, Yolanda Mendez, Robin Robbins; and stepbrothers, Tom and Tony Maldonado. She is also survived by a very special bonus brother, Chris Maldonado and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Part of Sonia’s legacy is the large number of special friends she leaves behind.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Pillow Borough Building, Pillow, Pa. This service will be very informal (like Sonia) so please come and share your memories and stories with us.