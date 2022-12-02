The Associated Press
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — South Korea’s players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on several cell phones showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup.
The South Koreans had just about done their job, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates 2-1 on a stoppage-time goal.
Now came an agonizing wait. To advance to the round of 16, they just needed Uruguay to not score a goal against Ghana in the other group match that still had at least six minutes to play.
Thousands of red-and-white-clad South Korea fans had whipped out their phones, too. Some prayed. Others were crying, just like captain Son Heung-min in the players’ huddle.
They could soon really party.
South Korea advanced on the tiebreaker of goals scored, pushing Uruguay into third place Friday in one of the wildest finishes to a group in the tournament’s 92-year history.
“It really feels like a miracle,” South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung said.
South Korea and Uruguay finished with four points and both had a goal difference of zero, but the Asian team scored four goals compared to Uruguay’s two. The reward is a match against Brazil in the last 16.
“We never gave up,” Son said through tears. “Our players were trying to run an extra step more, sacrificing themselves, and that allowed us to achieve a good result.“
When the Uruguay-Ghana game finished 2-0 and South Korea was sure of its second-place finish, the players on the field erupted in joy, hugging each other and squirting water in the air.
Cameroon 1, Brazil 0
LUSAIL, Qatar — Vincent Aboubakar scored with a header two minutes into stoppage time in Cameroon’s win over Brazil. The result still allowed the five-time champions to win the group and eliminated the Africans. Aboubakar was then sent off with a second yellow card for taking off his shirt during the celebration.
Switzerland 3, Serbia 2
DOHA, Qatar — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G.
Uruguay 2, Ghana 0
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a win over Ghana. The result also knocked Ghana out of the competition.
Suarez played a key role in both of Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s first-half goals.
Uruguay was in a position to advance until a late goal gave South Korea a 2-1 win over Portugal in the other Group H game.
That meant Uruguay needed to score one more goal in the final minutes of its game to advance. It didn’t and Suarez was distraught on the sidelines after being substituted in likely his last World Cup appearance.