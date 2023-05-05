SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Mountaineers put the game away by scoring seven runs in the first inning. Sage Lorson and Lily Reidy each recorded a game-high three RBIs in the non-league contest. Lorson went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, hit a double, and scored two runs. Reidy's two hits resulted in a double, and a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning.
On the mound, Alizabeth Schuler allowed one run, three hits, and recorded seven strikeouts. At the plate, the sophomore went 2-for-3, hit a double, scored twice, and had an RBI.
Southern Columbia's lone run resulted in a South Williamsport error at the top of the fourth inning. The run was scored by senior Ella Podgruski.
South Williamsport 11, Southern Columbia 1 (5 innings)
S.Columbia;000;10 — 1-3-6
S.Williamsport;700;31 — 11-14-1
WP: Alizabeth Schuler. LP: Maddie Yost.
South Williamsport: Gianna Goodman 2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Aleigha Rieppel 1-for-3, run; Schuler 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; McKenzie Mistifer 1-for-1, double, run; Sage Lorson 3-for-3, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Abigail Lorson 1-for-3; Lily Reidy 2-for-3, double, HR (4th, 1 on), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kendall Cardone 2-for-3, run, RBI; Mikiaya Hills 0-for-3, run.
Southern Columbia: Yost 1-for-3; Emily Brent 1-for-3; Emily Reese 1-for-2; Macie Buhay 1 RBI; Ella Podgruski 1 run.