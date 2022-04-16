SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Warrior Run came out of the gate with six runs in the first inning, including a home run from Jessica Bryson. She would hit another home run in the fifth inning as she went 2-3 at bat and recorded three RBIs for the Defenders.
Alizabeth Shuler, Claire Alexander, and Abigail Lorson each hit a home run in the first three innings for South Williamsport (4-3) as they lead 7-6 and never trailed again. The Mounties outscored their opponent 4-2 from the fourth inning on to clinch the game.
South Williamsport 11, Warrior Run 8
Warrior Run;600;010;1 — 8-11-6
S.Williamsport;142;103;X — 11-11-0
WP: Alizabeth Shuler, LP: Valandra McHenry.
South Williamsport: Claire Alexander, 2-for-4, triple, home run; Alizabeth Shuler, 2-for-4, home run; Abigail Lorson, 2-for-4, home run; Kendall Cardone, 1-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs.
Warrior Run: Maggie Gelnett, 2-for-3, 2 doubles; Abby Evans, double; Valandra McHenry, 3-for-4, RBI; Jessica Bryson, 2-for-3, 2 home runs, 3 RBIs.