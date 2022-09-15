CATAWISSA — Landon Ferrera and Jimmy Bender scored the Tigers' two goals in their HAC-II conference win over Montoursville. The lone goal for the Warriors came from Gavin Hawley. Southern Columbia will host Shamokin Saturday morning for their next game while Montoursville (4-2 overall, 2-1 HAC-II) travels to Wellsboro on Monday.
Southern Columbia 2, Montoursville 1
Second half
SC-Landon Ferrera, 56:44; SC-Jimmy Bender, 67:27; M-Gavin Hawley, 76:05.
Shots: SC 5-3. Corners: SC 4-3. Saves: Montoursville 3 (Mason Lauchle); Southern Columbia 1 (Ethan Reed).