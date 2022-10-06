CATAWISSA — Loren Gehret scored two of Southern's three first half goals. Sophie Shadle put in the other goal for the Tigers. Peyton Wisloski dished out two assists for Southern Columbia (8-2-1, 6-1) in their HAC-II win over Hughesville.
Grace Pysher gave the Spartans (10-4, 4-2) their only goal at the 28:25 mark of the first half.
Southern Columbia 3, Hughesville 1
First half
SC-Loren Gehret, 33:37; H-Grace Pysher, 28:25; SC-Sophie Shadle (Peyton Wisloski), 25:21; SC-Gehret (Wisloski), 0:07.
Shots: Tie 5-5. Corners: SC 4-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 2 (Quinn Johnston); Hughesville 2 (Bailey Gavitt).