CATAWISSA — Loren Gehret scored an assisted on a goal for Southern Columbia (9-2-1 overall, 6-1 HAC-II) in their non-conference victory over Pottsville. Quinn Johnston saved five shots in the game.
Jess Siminitus scored and assisted on both of the Crimson Tide's goals in the second half of the game.
Southern Columbia 3, Pottsville 2
First half
SC-Sophie Shadle, 18:14; SC-Peyton Wisloski (Loren Gehret), 2:18.
Second half
SC-Gehret (Jillian Kehler), 30:34; P-Kali Hinkle (Jess Siminitus), 25:49; P-Siminitus (Gracie Evans), 21:00.
Shots: P 8-6. Corners: SC 7-5. Saves: Southern Columbia 5 (Quinn Johnston); Pottsville 2 (Maya Golden).