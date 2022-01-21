HUGHESVILLE - After a first quarter where they were held to only one point, Southern Columbia (11-1, 7-1) goes on to outscore Hughesville (4-5, 1-5) 32-10 the rest of the way as the Tigers pick up the HAC-II victory.
Ava Novak scored Southern's lone point in that first quarter as she finishes with 16 in the game. Alli Anstadt scores 12 points for Hughesville.
Southern Columbia 33, Hughesville 21
Southern Columbia (11-1) 33
Makenzie Palacz 1 0-0 3, Alli Griscavage 2 1-1 5, Emma Myers 1 0-0 3, Summer Tillett 1 0-0 2, Ava Novak 4 7-8 16, Colby Bernhard 2 0-0 4. Team totals: 11 8-9 33.
3-point goals: Myers, Novak, Palacz.
Did not score: Cassidy Savitski.
Hughesville (4-5) 21
Alli Anstadt 6 0-2 12, Grace Pysher 2 0-0 6, Sara Stroup 1 0-0 3. Team totals: 9 0-2 21.
3-point goals: Pysher 2, Stroup.
Did not score: Hailey Poust, Ava Snyder, Lucy Myers.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;1;10;13;9 — 33
Hughesville;11;0;8;2 — 21