SELINSGROVE — Loren Gehret and Alli Griscavage both scored in double figures for Southern Columbia as they defeat Selinsgrove in the semifinals of the Angela Wolfe-Royalty Memorial tournament. The Tigers will meet the winner of Bloomsburg and Holy Redeemer tonight for the championship.
Alyssa Latsha finished with a team high seven points for the Seals. Shaela Kruskie, Murphy O'Brien, and Erika Piepszowski each scored six points in the loss.
Southern Columbia 37, Selinsgrove 34
Southern Columbia 37
Brooke Charnosky 3 1-2 7; Alli Griscavage 3 4-6 10; Loren Gehret 6 0-5 12; Ava Novak 3 0-0 8. Totals: 15 5-14 37.
3-point goals: Novak 2.
Did not score: Harper Thompson, Emma Myers, Alana Reuter.
Selinsgrove 34
Erika Piepszowski 2 2-2 6; Murphy O'Brien 2 1-3 6; Alyssa Latsha 3 1-2 7; Shaela Kruskie 3 0-2 6; Hanna Presgraves 1 0-0 3; Haylee Nava 1 0-0 3; Kristin Shaffer 1 1-2 3 Totals: 13 5-11 34.
3-point goals: Nava, O'Brien, Presgraves.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
S.Columbia;8;7;4;18 — 37
Selinsgrove;9;5;15;5 — 34