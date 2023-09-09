Southern Columbia 4, Sullivan County 1

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Columbia, Montour and Northumberland. * WHEN...Until 945 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 748 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bloomsburg, Berwick, Danville, Riverside, Catawissa, Mifflinville, Lightstreet, Almedia, Fernville, Mechanicsville, Buckhorn, Jerseytown, Rupert, Rohrsburg, Iola, Jamison City, Eyers Grove, Waller, Exchange and Central. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&