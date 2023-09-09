CATAWISSA — Joey Singley scored once and dished out an assist for Southern Columbia, while Aidan Corrigan had two assists of his own. The Tigers had the advantage in shots 19-5, and corners 11-1.
Southern Columbia 4, Sullivan County 1
First Half
Southern: Joey Singley (Aidan Corrigan), 6:49; Southern: Thomas Bender (Landon Ferrara), 5:03.
Second Half
S. County: Brock Wettlaufer, 26:22; Southern: Ben Gehret (Corrigan), 12:19; Southern: Issac Carter (Singley), 5:18.
Shots: Southern 19-5. Corners: Southern: 11-1. Saves: Sullivan County 13 (Ethan Strain); Southern Columbia 4 (Ethan Reed).