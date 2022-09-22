CATAWISSA — Joey Singley scored the first three goals of the game for the Tigers. Jimmy Bender finished with two goals and two assists, while Landon Ferrera had a goal and two assists of his own. With the victory, Southern Columbia (5-2 overall, 2-1 HAC-II) bounces back following two consecutive losses and will head to Crestwood this Saturday morning for their next game.
Southern Columbia 6, Bloomsburg 0
First half
SC-Joey Singley (Jimmy Bender), 32:17; SC-Singley (Issac Carter), 30:55; SC-Singley (Landon Ferrera), 5:27; SC-J.Bender (Thomas Bender), 0:34.
Second half
SC-J.Bender (Ferrera), 32:18; SC-Ferrera (J.Bender), 21:02.
Shots: SC 16-3. Corners: SC 4-0. Saves: Bloomsburg 9 (Francis Curran); Southern Columbia 3 (Ethan Reed).