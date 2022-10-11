WILLIAMSPORT — Loren Gehret ended the game with three goals for Southern Columbia (9-2-1, 6-1) in their HAC-II shutout win over Loyalsock. Kennadie Reamer scored the first two goals of the game for the Tigers, while Ava Yancoskie scored a goal via a penalty kick in the second half.
Sophie Shadle contributed with two and a half assists in the game, all coming from the first half. The Tigers are in back in action tomorrow night as they host Montoursville in a HAC-crossover game.
Southern Columbia 6, Loyalsock 0
First half
SC-Kennadie Reamer (Sophie Shadle & Loren Gehret), 39:35; SC-Reamer (Shadle), 25:39; SC-Gehret (Shadle), 25:03.
Second half
SC-Ava Yancoskie (penalty kick), 38:10; SC-Gehret (Jillian Kehler), 25:47; SC-Gehret (Tori Conway), 21:16.
Shots: SC 11-1. Corners: SC 2-0. Saves: Loyalsock 4 (Kendall Kohick); Southern Columbia 1 (Quinn Johnston).