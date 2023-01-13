CATAWISSA — Loren Gehret scored a team-high 23 points in Southern Columbia's (6-5, 2-3) HAC-III win over Warrior Run. Alli Griscavage (17 points), Tatum Klebon (13), and Ava Novak (10) also finished in double figures for the Tigers.
Peyton Meehan finished with nine points for the Defenders (4-8, 0-4).
Southern Columbia 70, Warrior Run 38
Southern Columbia (6-5) 70
Alli Griscavage 7 3-4 17; Alana Reuter 2 3-3 7; Tatum Klebon 6 1-1 13; Loren Gehret 7 6-6 23; Ava Novak 4 0-0 10. Totals: 26 12-14 70.
3-point goals: Gehret 3, Novak 2.
Did not score: Tasmiya Russell-King, Ella Podgurski, Lucy Maclay, Michaela Williams, Maddison Yost.
Warrior Run (4-8) 38
Mara Woland 2 0-0 6; Liana Dion 1 0-0 3; Alexis Hudson 2 0-0 6; Kelsey Hoffman 0 2-2 2; Peyton Meehan 3 1-1 9; Lilly Wertz 2 0-0 4; Sienna Dunkleberger 3 2-2 8. Totals: 13 5-5 38.
3-point goals: Hudson 2, Meehan 2, Woland 2, Dion.
Did not score: Callie Ulmer, Abby Evans.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run;14;6;11;7 — 38
S.Columbia;22;18;15;14 — 70