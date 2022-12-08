Class A
1994: Southern Columbia 49, Western Beaver 6
1995: Farrell 6, Southern Columbia 0
1996: Farrell 14, Southern Columbia 12
1998: Rochester 18, Southern Columbia 0
1999: South Side 27, Southern Columbia 21
2000: Rochester 22, Southern Columbia 14
2001: Rochester 16, Southern Columbia 0
2002: Southern Columbia 31, Rochester 6
2003: Southern Columbia 49, Bishop Carroll 20
2004: Southern Columbia 35, Rochester 0
2005: Southern Columbia 50, Duquesne 19
2006: Southern Columbia 56, West Middlesex 14
2011: Clairton 35, Southern Columbia 19
Class 2A
2015: Southern Columbia 49, Aliquippa 14
2016: Steel Valley 49, Southern Columbia 7
2017: Southern Columbia 48, Wilmington 0
2018: Southern Columbia 49, Wilmington 14
2019: Southern Columbia 74, Avonworth 7
2020: Southern Columbia 42, Wilmington 14
2021: Southern Columbia 62, Serra Catholic 25