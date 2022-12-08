Southern Columbia

Class A

1994: Southern Columbia 49, Western Beaver 6

1995: Farrell 6, Southern Columbia 0

1996: Farrell 14, Southern Columbia 12

1998: Rochester 18, Southern Columbia 0

1999: South Side 27, Southern Columbia 21

2000: Rochester 22, Southern Columbia 14

2001: Rochester 16, Southern Columbia 0

2002: Southern Columbia 31, Rochester 6

2003: Southern Columbia 49, Bishop Carroll 20

2004: Southern Columbia 35, Rochester 0

2005: Southern Columbia 50, Duquesne 19

2006: Southern Columbia 56, West Middlesex 14

2011: Clairton 35, Southern Columbia 19

Class 2A

2015: Southern Columbia 49, Aliquippa 14

2016: Steel Valley 49, Southern Columbia 7

2017: Southern Columbia 48, Wilmington 0

2018: Southern Columbia 49, Wilmington 14

2019: Southern Columbia 74, Avonworth 7

2020: Southern Columbia 42, Wilmington 14

2021: Southern Columbia 62, Serra Catholic 25

