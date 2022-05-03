MOUNT CARMEL — Few athletic events get Southern Columbia senior Alex Morrison more excited than running a track meet against Mount Carmel.
For Morrison, Tuesday could not have been more special.
Not only did the Tigers beat the Red Tornadoes in a battle of unbeaten teams, but Morrison got to run an event he loves, and he did it with his best performance ever.
Some shuffling in the Southern lineup because of the absence of state champion sprinter Braeden Wisloski — he sat out because of a nagging injury — gave Morrison the chance to run the 400-meter dash.
He had not run that race since the District 4 Class 2A championship meet last season.
“It just so happened I was able to run one of the best races I could, and it felt great, especially since it helped the team out so much,” said Arnold, whose winning time of 51.95 seconds was also a personal best.
Morrison also won the 200 and the triple jump (also with a personal best 41 feet, 5½ inches) as Southern beat Mount Carmel 83-62 to stay unbeaten with one makeup meet left.
Southern coach Tom Donlan said: “Alex has been having a nice senior year. He wanted to do it, and he’s running really good times.”
Morrison’s win in the 200 was a thriller as he was neck-and-neck coming to the finish with Mount Carmel’s Kris Kalbarchick, and won it by two-hundredths of a second.
“It’s a good thing for them, just working that finish, for the other guy as well because they take two to states (from the district meet),” Donlan said. “They ran a nice race, the two of them.”
Southern Columbia senior Jake Rose won both hurdles races (the 110 in 14.48, and the 300 in 40.28) as well as the long jump in 21 feet, 1 inch.
“He continues training all the time. He is one of the most dedicated and passionate track athletes I’ve been around in 32 years,” Donlan said of Rose.
Another major contributor was Edward Zuber.
The junior earned a good night’s rest after running nearly four and a half miles during the meet, with plenty to show for his efforts.
Zuber won the 800 (2:12.05), 1,600 (4:53.96) and 3,200 (11:44.22) races, and anchored the Tigers’ winning 4x800 relay.
Southern Columbia's Tyler Arnold, who won the hight jump, said winning the meet was “huge.”
“We always love running against Mount Carmel with the big rivalry,” he said. “We always say we never want to lose to our neighbors over the hill.’’
Mount Carmel coach Brian Carnuccio said he knew his young team would not be able to outscore the Tigers, and he added that the Red Tornadoes’ lack of distance runners “killed us.”
“Coming in, I had it around 96-44. We have a lot of young guys in their first year doing it and still finding their way,” he said. “But we competed to where I felt good with the meet. I wasn’t upset."
He said the Red Tornadoes set several personal bests, including freshman Ben Miller in the 800 and the 100.
Mount Carmel's Mike Farronato unleashed a winning throw of 163-2 on his third attempt in the javelin, winning that event over the district’s top-rated thrower in Arnold.
Girls
The Southern Columbia girls team bounced back from its first loss of the season, winning all the relays and topping Mount Carmel 83-66.
Kate Moncavage won the 1,600, and was part of the winning 4x400 and 4x800 relays
For Mount Carmel, Jenna Pizzoli won both hurdles races as well as the long jump.
Boys
Southern Columbia 83, Mount Carmel 62
4x800R: SC (Ethan Rush, Travis Stoker, James Bender, Edward Zuber), 9:29.40; 110H: 1. Rose, SC, 14.48; 2. Thomas Davitt, MC, 17.39; 3. Andrew Nguyen, MC, 19.66; 100: 1. Xavier Diaz, MC, 11.32; 2. Alex Morrison, SC, 11.41; 3. Garrett Varano, MC, 11.55; 1600: 1. Edward Zuber, SC, 2:12.05; 2. Kris Kalbarchick, SC, 2:15.66; 3. Ethan Rush, SC, 2:17.37; 4x100: Double DQ; 400: Alex Morrison, SC, 51.95; 2. Travis Stoker, MC, 55.71; 3. Colden Bloom, SC, 56.03; 300IH: 1. Jake Rose, SC, 40.28; 2. Ashton Helwig, SC, 43.67; 3. Danny Marzeski, SC, 45.82; 800: 1. Edward Zuber, SC, 2;12.05; 2. Kris Kalbarchick, MC, 2:15.86; 3. Ethan Rush, SC, 2:17.37; 200: 1. Alex Morrison, SC, 23.00; 2. Xavier Diaz, MC, 23.02; 3. Xander Roadarmel, SC, 24.94; 3,200: 1. Edward Zuber, SC, 11:44.22; 2. Kris Kalbarchick, MC, 12:10.71; 3. Brendan Santore, SC 13:00.56; 4x400: SC (Colden Bloom, Tyler Arnold, Travis Stoker, Jaymen Golden), 4:52.48; High jump: 1. Tyler Arnold, SC, 5-6; 2. Hobi Forti, SC, 5-4; 3. Matt Balichik, MC, 4-8; Long jump: 1. Jake Rose, SC, 21-1; 2. Garrett Varano, MC, 19-8; 3. Cole Spears, MC, 19-2; Triple jump: 1. Alex Morrison, SC, 41.5½; 2. Michael Farronato, MC, 41-1; 3. Pedro Feliciano, MC, 39-8; Javelin: 1. Michael Farronato, MC, 163-2; 2. Tyler Arnold, SC, 150-10; 3. Gabe Leffler, SC, 141-10½; Shot put: 1. Matt Kelley, MC, 46-4; 2. Matt Scicchitano, MC, 45-2; 3. Mike Keer, MC, 42-10; Discus: 1. Matt Scicchitano, MC, 161-3; 2. Mike Keer, MC, 137-9; 3. Tyler Arnold, SC, 132-7; Gabe Leffler, SC, 141-10½; Pole vault: 1. Garrett Varano, MC, 10-6; 2. Aiden Corrigen, SC, 10-0; 3. Chase Balichik, MC, 10-0.
Girls
Southern Columbia 83, Mount Carmel 66
4x800R: SC (Evelyn Cook, Heather Cecco, Kate Moncavage, Annabelle Reck), 11.16.43; 100H: 1. 19.09; 2. Ella O’Neill, MC, 19:58; 100: 1. Myranda Malacusky SC, 13.65; 2. Peyton Wisloski, SC, 13.70; 3. Haley Sypniewski, MC, 13.78; 1,600: 1. Kate Moncavage, SC, 5:19.39; 2. Haley Conner, SC, 5:53.07; 3. Jillian Kehler, SC, 6:08.26; 4x100: SC, 52.67; 400: 1. Annabelle Reck, SC, 1:03.95; 2. Molly Petrucci, MC, 1:06.85; 3. Kamryn Kotza, MC, 1;16.82; 300IH: 1. Jenna Pizzzoli, MC 59.17; 2. Ella O’Neill, MC, 1:00.44; 3. Callie MaClay, SC, 1:00.65; 800: 1. Heather Cecco, SC, 2:31.72; 2. Ava Chapman, MC, 2:45.65; 3. Jillian Kehler, SC, 2:48.86; 200: 1. Cassidy Savitski, SC, 27.92; 2. Sophie Shadle, SC, 29.03; 3. Peyton Wisloski, SC, 29.04; 3,200: 1. Haley Conner, SC, 13:05.47; 2. Heather Cecco, SC, 14:17.85; 3. Sarah Sosky, MC, 18:26.57; 4x400: SC (Kate Moncavage, Evelyn Cook, Cassidy Savitski, Annabelle Reck), 4:23.41; High jump: 1. Chloe Rishel, MC, 4-6; 2. Callie MaClay, SC, 4-4; 3. Tatum Klebon, SC, 4-4; Long jump: 1. Jenna Pizzoli, MC, 15-5½; 2, Charity Vellner, MC, 15-4; 3. Tatum Klebon, SC, 13-6; Triple jump: 1. Charity Vellner, MC, 31-11; 2. Cassidy Savitski, SC, 30-8; 3. Tatum Klebon, SC, 29-5½; Javelin: 1. Quinn Johnston, SC, 113-10½; 2. Avery Dowkus, MC 99-3½; 3. Ella O’Neill, MC, 98-1; Shot put: 1. Avery Dowkus, MC, 36-11; 2. Alli Griscavage, SC, 31-10; 3. Liv Kopitsky, MC, 31-0; Discus: 1. Alli Griscvage, SC, 95-2½; 2. Avery Dowkus, MC, 92-0; 3. Alyssa Reisinger, MC, 91-10½; Pole vault: 1 Charity Vellner, MC, 8-0; 2. Chloe Rishel, MC, 7-0; 3. Lexi Kane, MC, 7-0.