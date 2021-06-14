The Associated Press
SEVILLE, Spain — The chances came and went but neither Spain nor Sweden managed to put any of them in the net.
Spain dominated possession and kept the pressure on the opposing area for most of the match but the Swedes held on for a 0-0 draw Monday at the European Championship.
Sweden managed only a few chances at La Cartuja Stadium, but they were some of the most dangerous ones.
Alexander Isak, who plays for Spanish club Real Sociedad, had a shot from inside the area hit the post after deflecting off Spain defender Marcos Llorente in front of the goal line.
Early in the second half, Marcus Berg was inside the area with the ball coming his way, but he mishit his shot.
Álvaro Morata had Spain’s best chance just a few minutes before Isak but his shot missed wide with goalkeeper Robin Olsen the only opponent to beat.
Slovakia 2, Poland 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar stopped Robert Lewandowski from scoring at one end, and then showed the world player of the year just how to do it on the other.
Underlining his growing importance for a national team that’s for so long relied on Marek Hamsik, Skriniar played a crucial role at both ends of the field and scored the winning goal for Slovakia.
Lewandowski endured another tough match in a major soccer tournament, with the uncompromising Skriniar helping to stifle the Bayern Munich striker. Lewandowski didn’t have a clear-cut chance and now has only two goals in 12 matches at a World Cup or European Championship.
The center back then demonstrated he also has an eye for goal by stretching to bring down the ball at a corner and swivelling to toe-poke his shot into the net from 15 meters in the 69th minute.
“I’m there to work in defense but if I manage to score it’s great,” Skriniar said. “Obviously Lewandowski is one of the best strikers, if not the best striker, in the world but we prepared well for him.”
Czech Republic 2, Scotland 0
GLASGOW, Scotland — Patrik Schick spotted the goalkeeper off his line, launched a looping shot from just inside the halfway line, and gave his team a two-goal lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Schick scored both goals for the Czech Republic, but it was his second goal that will be talked about for years to come.
Scotland lost possession when a shot toward the Czech goal was blocked and the ball fell to Schick. The Bayer Leverkusen forward looked up and spotted opposing goalkeeper David Marshall way off his line before hitting a long, curling shot that bounced into goal.
Marshall gave chase, but he could only watch the ball sail into the goal before he ended up tangled in net.
“There was a deflected ball,” Schick said. “I took a look (at the goalkeeper) to see where he was standing and he was pretty high. I checked it again and fired.”