DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will hold an adoption special from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday. All kittens, cats and dogs can be adopted for $20 each. Kittens are usually adopted for $150, cats 7 months and older for $85 and dog adoption fees range from $150-$300.
They are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on shots, flea- and tick-treated, dewormed and microchipped for identification. They come with treats and toys. Cardboard cat carriers which can be reused are available for $5. If someone has a dog, bring the dog along to make sure it gets along with the new adopted dog.
— The Daily Item