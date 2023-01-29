Lynda Schlegel Culver
Party: Republican
Hometown: Sunbury
Background: State Representative from 108th District since 2011; chair of Legislative Budget and Finance Committee. Serves on many organizations outside of her role in the Legislature, including the Early Learning Investment Commission, Greater Susquehanna Valley and Central PA chambers of commerce and the Community Giving Foundation.
Education: Bachelor of Arts degree in political science with a concentration in public administration from Bloomsburg University.
Social media: facebook.com/RepCulver
Patricia Lawton
Party: Democrat
Hometown: Bloomsburg
Background: Provided professional services to both students and adults in healthcare, home, and school settings throughout Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder counties. Collaborated with Office of Special Education Programs at the federal level, Pennsylvania Department of Education, school districts and intermediate units throughout eastern Pennsylvania to develop a graduate program in school-based speech language pathology at Bloomsburg University. President of the Bloomsburg Parent Action Committee.
Education: Graduate of Bloomsburg University with a master’s degree in speech language pathology. She is currently a Ph.D. candidate finishing her dissertation in Administration and Leadership Studies at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Social media: Twitter, @PLLawton69; Facebook: Patricia Lawton for PA Senate District 27