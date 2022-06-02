STATE COLLEGE — Sean Hanley and Matthew Dreher met 13 years ago when Hanley began coaching Dreher’s Montgomery County-based Special Olympics basketball team.
Over the past decade, the two have logged countless hours on the basketball court during practices and games all while also strengthening their coach-athlete bond.
On Thursday, Dreher, with Hanley at his side, arrived at Penn State’s campus as the captain of his Lansdale Titans 5-v-5 basketball team. The duo counted among the many athletes, coaches, parents and volunteers gathered inside Penn State hockey’s Pegula Ice Area to signal the start of this year’s Summer Games during opening ceremonies.
“I’ve been involved with Special Olympics since I’ve been in ninth grade,” said Hanley, 50. “Being a huge basketball nut, the culture of what team sports do, I’ve had the Titans for 23 years. It’s an amazing thing to watch our guys become one. It’s the best feeling in the world.”
Athletes from their respective delegations filled the seats in the lower bowl at Pegula Ice Arena while a stage occupied a portion of the floor near the arena’s student section. Members of the Bellefonte Community Band played live music from the other end. The ceremony began with a parade of athletes as members of the delegations took the floor with their respective flags.
Kenny Fahri was one of many volunteers on hand to assist with the opening ceremonies. The Hollidaysburg resident is employed by Sheetz, which is one of the Summer Games’ sponsors.
“Any time where I see something where I can give back and help in any way, I want to do it,” Fahri, 35, said. “We had it advertised through work. … I’ll always jump at the chance to come and help. All of the athletes here are so excited. The more people who can volunteer and help them builds up the atmosphere and gives the athletes a better day.”
This year marks the Summer Games’ return to Penn State University after a two-year hiatus. In 2020, the event took on a virtual format.
“We were thinking that would be the only time we’d ever have to do it, and then last year we had to do it again,” said Matt Aaron, president and CEO of Special Olympics Pennsylvania. “We’re really thrilled to be back this year in person. Our athletes are happy and excited. The volunteers are excited. Penn State is excited.”
The three-day event attracts more than 1,100 athletes representing 38 counties to Penn State’s flagship campus. They’ll compete in basketball, softball, volleyball, track and field, swimming, equestrian, golf and tennis. Although athletic competition is what brings the athletes to the Summer Games, it’s only part of the experience. An Olympic Village located on campus will serve as the base where athletes can participate in fun activities and events between competitions. Health and fitness screenings will also be offered. A victory dance/sports fest is slated for tonight, where a DJ, field games and outdoor activities will greet athletes.
“Everybody’s happy; they’re smiling; they’re finally back together again,” said Erika Christiansen, central competition director for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. “Even with the issue of COVID, the cases are going up, they still are willing to be here. They’re willing to wear the masks. We do have a special agreement with Penn State’s departments, facilities, campus rec, ICA. They must wear their mask indoors, but they may pull it down when participating in their activity.”
After a two-year absence, State College and Centre County will again serve as host to a community of eager athletes, coaches and parents. Sports are what bring them to Penn State, but many of the athletes will leave with friendships they’ll have forever.
“Many of them see each other once a year when they come to Summer Games,” Aaron said. “So this is like a reunion. They come back together, they see their friends, and they’re excited to go out and compete against each other. So they work hard during the day, they compete hard, and then they come out and they’re friends. … It’s about friendships, and that’s really what Special Olympics is about. Special Olympics is about bringing joy to the lives of not just our athletes but the entire community.”