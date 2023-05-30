Chronic pain slows us down and keeps us from doing the things we love. Equally as bad, it just plain hurts. Fortunately, local pain specialists have a number of options to help find relief.
“Chronic pain, by definition, is pain that persists over a three-month duration,” said Jordan Klingler, PA-C, Interventional Pain Medicine at UPMC in North Central Pa. “It is a result of anything that hurts and persists longer than it should. The pain may be a result of previous injury, surgery or related to an illness. The pain may range in severity from mild to severe. It can be constant in nature or can come and go.”
“Pain as a symptom is basically the most common reason to visit a healthcare provider,” said Dr. Lukasz Chebes, medical director of Pain Medicine for Evangelical Community Hospital.
“Leading causes of chronic pain include, but are not limited to, back pain, joint pain from arthritis, previous injury or surgery, headaches or migraines, neuropathy, fibromyalgia, and cancer,” Klingler said.
Unfortunately, many causes of chronic pain may not be curable because they are progressive, irreversible processes due to aging.
“So, as we get older, we develop degenerative changes, let’s say osteoarthritis, and that process simply continues,” Chebes said “There is no cure. The cure would be a time machine.”
However, it’s important to remember that no cure doesn’t mean nothing can be done, Chebes said. Just like controlling diabetes with insulin, oral medication or dietary modification, pain can also be controlled.
“That’s a big factor,” he said. “Our goal is to get you what you need for your particular situation.”
Most pain clinics take patients by referral only.
“We gather the pertinent records — maybe imaging records, doctor’s reports — so we have a comprehensive picture,” Chebes said. “We review all of that ahead of time, which is why we require a referral … so we can use all of those pieces of information to make a diagnosis and make an evidence-based recommendation.”
He acknowledged it can be “a little exotic” entering a pain clinic, wondering what will happen and what procedures and equipment will be used.
“Our types of procedures are kind of in the middle of multi-modal treatment options,” he said. “Various types of pain respond better to various types of treatment, and so we want to tailor that approach to that particular patient and hopefully offer them something that offers them relief.”
Treatments
The best approach to treating chronic pain is multifactorial, Klingler said.
“We do so by medication management, physical therapy, and injection therapies that target the root of the problem,” she said. “We offer a wide variety of injections depending on the causation and type of pain. There are three main types of pain: nerve pain, joint pain, and muscle pain. For example, if a patient is experiencing shoulder pain we need to determine if the pain is related to the nerves, the muscles, or the joints. We then focus the treatment to target that specific type of pain.”
Pain specialists have a long list of options to choose from in treating pain. Nerve blocks, ablations, spinal cord stimulation, nerve modulation … new treatments are always being studied.
“The thing about our procedures is that they’re minimally invasive. We’re typically not doing any cutting. They’re quick. You’re talking just on the order of minutes,” Chebes said. “People walk into these things and walk out.”
Most procedures are done through image guidance with a fluoroscope, ultrasound or other imaging machine, providing safety and accuracy as care providers work.
Spinal cord stimulation basically tries to block the pain signals before they reach the brain. Patients first try an external simulator to see if it helps before having the device implanted, somewhat like a pacemaker.
Chebes said Evangelical will soon be applying a topical capsaicin medication called QUTENZA in their office. It can help people with neuropathic pain from diabetes and shingles.
“We’re always trying to look for or roll out other newer, bright, cutting edge therapies,” he said.
He pointed out the advantage of patients coming to one site for consult, follow-up and procedures.
“It’s convenient for folks,” he said. “They get to know us. I think the continuity component tends to put people at ease. It’s more convenient, frankly.”
Chebes is mindful of people’s fears of opioid pain medications, but explained that they are just one of the pharmacological options.
“That’s important to understand,” he said. “There’s really a whole breadth of things that are available that patients may not be aware of. And that’s one of the reasons to have a consultation. We want to do the right thing for that patient.”
