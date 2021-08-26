ELYSBURG — When Liam Klebon accepted the keys to the car, he knew this was no ordinary vehicle.
The Southern Columbia quarterback wasn’t taking a 2005 oil burner that was out of inspection and ready for the shop.
Tigers coach Jim Roth handed Klebon the keys to the equivalent of three Aston Martins.
For defenses facing the tandem of halfbacks Gavin Garcia and Braeden Wisloski and fullback Wes Barnes, it could often be a case of now you see them, now you don’t.
Even Roth, who has seen and coached some real burners on the football field in his 38 years running the Southern program, went out on a very short limb to say that the 2021 Southern backfield is probably the fastest in school history.
“When you factor in just how fast Gavin is, and Braeden, and then you see Wes, who is pretty darned quick, you combine the three of them and look at them as a group, this is probably the overall fastest that we’ve had,” Roth said.
Klebon, who emerged as the starter early last season, begins his second year with more options than the proverbial kid in a candy store.
Klebon can hand the ball to Wisloski, who earned the moniker “the fastest man in the state” from his track and field performances, or to Garcia, who runs just a tad slower (relatively speaking), or to Barnes, who would be right on Garcia’s tail in a foot race.
In addition, all three are excellent receivers, allowing Klebon to stretch the field.
“It’s nice, because you know as long as you get a clean handoff, once they get outside, they’re pretty much gone if there’s no one out there,” Klebon said.
Yet another option, although rarely used, is for Klebon to tuck it and run.
“There’s not many chances with these guys here, but yeah, I like running the ball,” the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Klebon said. “I like hitting people once in a while. Not much, but sometimes. But I can’t compete with their speed.”
Wisloski, the PIAA Class 2A 100-meter champion last spring, has run a 10.74-second 100 and this summer did the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds at Penn State University.
He was joined that day by Garcia, who Wisloski said ran it in about 4.43.
Garcia and Wisloski, along wide receiver/linebacker Jake Rose and recent graduate Jake Davis won the state title in the 4x100 relay and took silver in the 4x400. Garcia and Wisloski also took state bronze in the 400 and 200, respectively.
Suggesting that this backfield might be the fastest in the state might even be selling these guys short.
Garcia’s eyes lit up at the thought.
“If you look at it, we’ve got the fastest guy in PA,” Garcia said with a big smile. “Wes is as fast as me in the 100. So if you look at it like that, yeah for sure, we have one of the fastest backfields in the nation.”
Wisloski, a junior, has worked on his speed with former Mount Carmel and Susquehanna University wide receiver Josh Kleha in the past, but didn’t have time to do that this year. However, he and his teammates have been working at the stadium in the offseason.
“(Kleha) helps me with my footwork and stuff like that, and last year he helped me a lot,” Wisloski said. “I should have done it this year again, but I didn’t have time.”
He said footwork is mostly what he worked on in the preseason before practices began.
Garcia said he was glad that — unlike last year when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped it out — there was a track season this year, especially because he was injured and unable to work on speed training this summer.
“(Track season) helped a lot. Track speed definitely helps on the football field,” he said. “Even though it’s just straight speed, it helps you with stride.”
Barnes was also unable to do speed training in the offseason because a shoulder injury that occurred in an all-star wrestling match ended required surgery.
Barnes, who said he runs the 40 in about 4.5 seconds, is confident that his shoulder is good to go, and is excited to see what this backfield trio can do.
“One of us is going to be pretty much open on every play of the game,’’ Barnes said.
He and Roth agreed that having to choose among the three of them is a nice problem to have.
Any of the three could be the star in most other backfields, but the 5-9, 185-pound Barnes said they didn’t mind sharing.
“We’re doing perfectly fine with all three of us. We’re pretty much working off each other, and it’s making us a better team,” Barnes said. “It works for us.”
Garcia remains the go-to back and enters the season with 4,000 career rushing yards and 81 career rushing touchdowns. Last season, he had 1,921 yards and 30 TDs.
Barnes ran for 785 yards and nine scores a season ago, while Wisloski had nine scores.
Wisloski also caught a pair of TD passes and return a kickoff for a score, Garcia caught two TD passes and Barnes had one. Garcia has five career TD catches and four career return TDs.
Roth acknowledged that Wisloski had a much lower number of carries last year, and he wants to find more balance in the backfield this season.
“Braeden had a number of long runs last year (several nullified by penalties) but they’re all fast; they’re all good running backs,” Roth said. “They are a complete group. They do everything well.’’
Making matters even worse for opposing defenses is the fact that five of the offensive linemen return from last year’s state championship team to give the Tigers more time to run Roth’s ultra-efficient wing-T attack.
The speed factor also gives the Tigers an edge on special teams as any of them is a threat to return a kick or punt for a touchdown.
If speed isn’t quite enough to get the job done, few players are able as Garcia to make up things along the way.
Nearly once a game, the senior will travel from one side of the field to the other, reversing his tracks like vintage Marcus Allen, en route to a long run.
Nevertheless, speed is the thing that gives him confidence that he can get away from anyone, Garcia said.
“It’s everything. Speed kills, and in football, it’s one of the main things,” Garcia added. “You can never have too much speed.”