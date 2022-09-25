SCHEDULE

TODAY

Golf

East Juniata at Shikellamy, 2 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Central Columbia, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Shikellamy at Danville, 4 p.m.

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Williamsport at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Shamokin at Nativity BVM, 4:15 p.m.

Danville at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

East Juniata at Southern Huntingdon County, 11 a.m.

Benton at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Midd-West at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Northwest at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Lake Lehman, 6 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Muncy at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Southern Columbia at Loyalsock, TBA

Juniata Christian at Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.

Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Montgomery at Meadowbrook Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Schuylkill Haven, 6:15 p.m.

Millersburg at Greenwood, 6:20 p.m.

Line Mountain at Halifax, 6:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

East Juniata at Susquenita, 7 p.m.

Milton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Southern Huntingdon County at Midd-West, 5:30 p.m.

Millersburg at Shamokin, 5:30 p.m.

West Perry at East Juniata, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Women's golf

University of Scranton at Susquehanna, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY

Golf

Central Mountain vs TBA (at Scotch Valley) {Team Districts}, 10 a.m.

Girls tennis

Selinsgrove @ Milton, 4 p.m.

Cross-country

Greenwood at West Perry, 4:30 p.m. (Girls only)

Hughesville, Lewisburg, Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 4:15 p.m.

Field hockey

Mifflinburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Line Mountain at East Juniata, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Susquenita at Greenwood, 7:15 p.m.

Girls soccer

Walnut Street Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at Juniata Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Line Mountain at Susquenita, 5:30 p.m.

East Juniata at Halifax, 6 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Pine Grove, 6:15 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Midd-West at Hughesville, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Loyalsock at Milton, 7 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Walnut Street Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 5 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at Juniata Christian, 5:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Millersburg at Midd-West, 5:30 p.m.

Sugar Valley Rural Charter at East Juniata, 5:30 p.m.

North Schuylkill at Lourdes Regional, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Women's golf

Lock Haven University at Susquehanna, 1 p.m.

Women's soccer

Princeton at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Susquehanna at Misericordia, 7 p.m.

