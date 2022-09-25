SCHEDULE
TODAY
Golf
East Juniata at Shikellamy, 2 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Central Columbia, 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Shikellamy at Danville, 4 p.m.
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Williamsport at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Shamokin at Nativity BVM, 4:15 p.m.
Danville at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
East Juniata at Southern Huntingdon County, 11 a.m.
Benton at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Midd-West at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Northwest at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Lake Lehman, 6 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Muncy at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Southern Columbia at Loyalsock, TBA
Juniata Christian at Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.
Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Montgomery at Meadowbrook Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Schuylkill Haven, 6:15 p.m.
Millersburg at Greenwood, 6:20 p.m.
Line Mountain at Halifax, 6:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
East Juniata at Susquenita, 7 p.m.
Milton at Danville, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Southern Huntingdon County at Midd-West, 5:30 p.m.
Millersburg at Shamokin, 5:30 p.m.
West Perry at East Juniata, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Women's golf
University of Scranton at Susquehanna, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY
Golf
Central Mountain vs TBA (at Scotch Valley) {Team Districts}, 10 a.m.
Girls tennis
Selinsgrove @ Milton, 4 p.m.
Cross-country
Greenwood at West Perry, 4:30 p.m. (Girls only)
Hughesville, Lewisburg, Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 4:15 p.m.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Line Mountain at East Juniata, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Susquenita at Greenwood, 7:15 p.m.
Girls soccer
Walnut Street Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Northumberland Christian at Juniata Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Line Mountain at Susquenita, 5:30 p.m.
East Juniata at Halifax, 6 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Pine Grove, 6:15 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Midd-West at Hughesville, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Loyalsock at Milton, 7 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Walnut Street Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 5 p.m.
Northumberland Christian at Juniata Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Millersburg at Midd-West, 5:30 p.m.
Sugar Valley Rural Charter at East Juniata, 5:30 p.m.
North Schuylkill at Lourdes Regional, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Women's golf
Lock Haven University at Susquehanna, 1 p.m.
Women's soccer
Princeton at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Susquehanna at Misericordia, 7 p.m.