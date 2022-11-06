Eight Valley soccer teams, including two-time defending state champion Southern Columbia girls, enter the state playoffs this week, along with two local field hockey squads.
The first round of the PIAA playoffs for soccer and field hockey is Tuesday night at various locations across the eastern part of the state. Only a few local teams are playing in District 4, so most Valley squads will have a significant road trip.
Quarterfinals are scheduled for Saturday with the semifinals Nov. 15 and the finals the weekend of Nov. 18-19.
Southern Columbia, winners of the last two girls A soccer titles and three of the last four, will look to rebound from an overtime loss to South Williamsport in the District 4 final when it meets Montrose (12-1) in Scranton. The District 2 champion, Montrose has won nine in a row since its only loss to Honesdale.
The Tigers have been dominant over the last two state tournaments, winning seven games by a combined score of 30-2.
In 2A, Lewisburg's girls' soccer team will take on District 3 champion, Wyomissing at Conrad Weiser High on Tuesday night, while Shikellamy's girls, fresh off their first district title since 2016 are also on the road. The Braves (16-4) will head to Valley View (9-2) to meet the District 2 champions.
Shikellamy has been dominant in a five-game win streak entering the state tournament, outscoring 23-2 over that stretch.
Five Valley boys soccer teams head into states on Tuesday, including Lewisburg's boys, looking to make their third consecutive state final in 2A. The Green Dragons (18-1-1) made the state semifinals in 2017 and 2019 after winning back-to-back state titles in 2015 and 2016. The Green Dragons went unbeaten to win the title in 2020 before losing in last year's final on penalty kicks.
Coach Ben Kettlewell's side starts its playoff run Tuesday at Danville where it meets District 2 champ Dunmore (12-1-2) in the second game of an odd doubleheader at Ironmen Stadium. The soccer team kicks off at 7:30 p.m., following an opening field hockey game featuring Lewisburg and Berks Catholic.
Also in 2A boys, Danville is back in the state playoffs for the second year in a row, this time down a class after winning the district's 3A title a year ago. the Ironmen (16-5) travel to the Lehigh Valley to take on unbeaten Fleetwood (19-0-1).
In Class A, District 4 champion East Juniata makes the short trip to open its state playoff run at Midd-West where it meets Holy Cross. Northumberland Christian will make its first-ever state playoff appearance with a trip to Tulpehocken.
In Class AAA, Selinsgrove will look to continue its dominant stretch when it heads to Emmaus to meet District 11 champion, Southern Lehigh (13-6-1).
Since a loss to Lewisburg in late September, the Seals (18-2) have won 10 games in a row, including outscoring its District 4 playoff opponents 12-1.
Two Valley field hockey teams, both in Class A, will also play Tuesday.
District 4 champion Lewisburg (14-5) meets District 3 sixth-place finisher Berks Catholic (18-4) in the first round. That game is set for 5 p.m. in Danville.
Also Tuesday, Greenwood (17-4) takes on travels to District to take on champion New Hope (19-2).