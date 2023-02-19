Eleven Valley schools qualified both their boys and girls basketball teams for the district playoffs which begin this week.
Four area squads secured the top seed in their respective tournaments, while four others are seeded second.
The Northumberland Christian boys are slotted No. 1 in District 4 Class A. They open district play at home Tuesday with a quarterfinal against No. 8 Meadowbrook Christian.
Meadowbrook Christian's girls earned the first seed in District 4 Class A, and play a home quarterfinal Wednesday against Bucktail.
Top-seeded Shamokin hosts Montoursville on Friday in a District 4 Class 4A boys quarterfinal. Also Friday, the No. 1 Mount Carmel girls host Warrior Run in a District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal.
The Northumberland Christian girls, who won last year's Class A state championship, are seeded fifth in District 4 Class 2A. Shamokin's girls are No. 4 in Class 4A.
Other schools that qualified for the boys and girls district tournaments include: Danville (No. 2 boys 4A, No. 8 girls 4A); Lewisburg (No. 3 boys 4A, No. 4 girls 4A); Lourdes Regional (No. 6 boys A, No. 2 girls A); Mifflinburg (No. 5 boys 4A, No. 5 girls 4A); Selinsgrove (No. 2 boys 5A, No. 4 girls 5A); Southern Columbia (No. 5 boys 3A, No. 5 girls 3A); and Warrior Run (No. 7 boys 3A, No. 8 girls 3A).
In District 3, the Greenwood boys (No. 2) and girls (No. 6) are seeded in Class A tournaments.
Also competing on the boys' side, East Juniata is the fifth seed in District 4 Class 2A, while Milton is No. 6 in District 4 4A. The Line Mountain girls (No. 6 in 2A) and Shikellamy girls (No. 2 in 5A) will pursue district titles.
DISTRICT 4 BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
BOYS
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
(8) Meadowbrook Christian at (1) Northumberland Christian, 7 p.m.
(5) Galeton at (4) Cowanesque Valley, 7 p.m.
(7) Bucktail at (2) Sullivan County, 7 p.m.
(6) Lourdes Regional at (3) North Penn-Liberty, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
(8) Northeast Bradford at (1) St. John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.
(5) East Juniata at (4) South Williamsport, 7 p.m.
(7) Canton at (2) Northwest, 7:30 p.m.
(6) Sayre at (3) Muncy, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday
(8) Hughesville at (1) North Penn-Mansfield, 7 p.m.
(5) Southern Columbia at (4) Loyalsock Township, 7 p.m.
(7) Warrior Run at (2) Wellsboro, 7 p.m.
(6) Towanda at (3) Troy, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday
(8) Montoursville at (1) Shamokin, 7 p.m.
(5) Mifflinburg at (4) Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
(7) Central Columbia at (2) Danville, 7 p.m.
(6) Milton at (3) Athens, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Semifinals
Wednesday
(4) Hollidaysburg at (1) Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
(3) Bellefonte at (2) Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Final
Saturday
Semifinal winners at Mount Aloysius College, Cresson, 3 p.m.
GIRLS
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
(8) Bucktail at (1) Meadowbrook Christian, 7 p.m.
(5) Millville at (4) North Penn-Liberty, 7 p.m.
(7) Cowanesque Valley at (2) Lourdes Regional, 6:30 p.m.
(8) Benton at (3) St. John Neumann, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
(8) Wyalusing at (1) South Williamsport, 7 p.m.
(7) Canton at (2) Northeast Bradford, 7 p.m.
(6) Line Mountain at (3) Muncy, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
(5) Northumberland Christian at (4) Northwest, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday
(8) Warrior Run at (1) Mount Carmel, 6:30 p.m.
(5) Southern Columbia at (4) Towanda, 7 p.m.
(7) Hughesville at (2) Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
(6) Troy at (3) Loyalsock Township, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals
Thursday
(8) Danville at (1) Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
(5) Mifflinburg at (4) Shamokin, 7 p.m.
(7) Montoursville at (2) Jersey Shore, 7 p.m.
(6) Athens at (3) Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday
(4) Selinsgrove at (1) Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
(3) Central Mountain at (2) Shikellamy, 7 p.m.
Final
Saturday
Semifinal winners at Mount Aloysius College, Cresson, 1:30 p.m.