Terri Reichard’s wide smile disappeared and her eyes hardened — a reflex to the mention of Line Mountain’s season-opening loss.
It occurred eight long weeks ago, and the Eagles enjoyed so much winning since then that it’s a wonder the girls remember it at all.
They do.
“We were angry with that first loss,” Reichard said. “We didn’t want to lose. We don’t like losing.”
For some reason, perhaps their cumulative varsity experience, she and the Eagles expected success from the jump this season when many did not. The team projected to be a year older but not necessarily better than one that went 10-11 overall and .500 in its league the previous season.
So the 37-33 loss to Milton on Dec. 10 — a game Line Mountain played mostly in catch-up mode and never led — seemed more like the proverbial building block than a defining moment.
The girls let it sting rather than glazing over the game as just one of 22 on the schedule, and they responded with a string of 13 wins that made them a Tri-Valley League favorite and District 4 Class 3A contender.
The Eagles’ success is by far the most surprising storyline that emerged during the girls basketball season. More than the dominance of Heartland Athletic Conference “S” schools — Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Shamokin lead Division I; Southern Columbia tops Division II — or Northumberland Christian’s (brief) time in second place in the division it’s ruled for six seasons.
At 14-2, Line Mountain is second in the D4-3A power rankings to Bloomsburg (14-2), and just ahead of defending champion Loyalsock (12-5). The Eagles also lead the TVL at 12-1 by 21/2 games over Juniata (9-3), despite a streak-ending loss to the Indians on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s 55-51 setback was the only time they allowed more than 37 points in a game this season. In fact, the Eagles lost the only two times they allowed more than 36 points.
Their season average is 28.9 points per game allowed, and that figure is 28.2 in TVL play.
“This team is pretty unique, defensively,” said Line Mountain coach Ian Lundy. “Even against Milton, that was a grind-out, defensive game. We’re not always really efficient offensively, but defense leads to enough offense that usually we’re close. Even when we don’t play well offensively or we don’t get a lot of separation from the other teams, we hang in the game and we find enough offense to win the games. But defense has always been there.”
The Eagles are an aggressive team in the halfcourt, but they can be otherworldly when defending the length of the court. They used full-court pressure in a recent game against Esat Juniata to turn an 11-point deficit into an 11-point lead for a win.
“I think that happens quite frequently, when we pressure them and they get flustered,” said Eagles junior Liz Spieles. “We act on them getting flustered like we do with any mistakes. Anytime we attack them and see them getting flustered, we attack them even more.”
At the head of the press, Reichard contests everything, from the ball on the floor with cat-like reflexes to the ball in the air with pogo-stick leaps. All it takes is a deflection — a grazing of the ball — for one of her teammates to pounce on a takeaway and feed their momentum.
Against East Juniata, the Eagles’ defense created a pivotal 7-0 run over 38 seconds.
The underappreciated part of the formula is Line Mountain’s ability to finish on the offensive end. The Eagles went into the game that became win No. 13 in a row with five players averaging between 4.8 and 6.5 points per game, behind Reichard’s team-best 10.5.
Emily Gonsar, like Reichard a 5-foot-8 senior, slotted at 6.5 ppg. ahead of two reserves: classmate 5-9 Jaya London (5.8) and 5-7 junior Kyleen Michael (5.4). Spieles (5.3) and 5-8 senior Sage Hoover (4.8) rounded out the top-six scorers, all of whom have a double-figure scoring game this season.
The tallest Eagle, 5-11 junior Hannah Ruohoniemi, is comfortable on the wing and playing off the dribble. Her five 3-pointers are among the team leaders behind Gonsar’s 22.
“We have seven different people in our normal rotation, and on any given night, any of the seven can lead us (in scoring),” said Lundy. “I think everybody’s been a top-two scorer in a game at some point. Terri’s been the most consistent scoring, but everyone else has stepped up and had their moments.
“We told them from the beginning, they’re all worthy of starting. On a given night, you might be in closing the game out because you’re a hot-hand.”
Spieles added: “Nobody’s selfish, and I think that’s the key to our success. We don’t care who gets the points; we don’t care who gets the assists. As long as it gets done.”
The Eagles have a favorable closing schedule, starting with today’s make-up game at Benton (9-9). Only TVL rival Susquenita (9-6), which Line Mountain beat by 12 points on Wednesday, and South Williamsport (14-2) have winning records among six remaining regular-season opponents.
It could propel the Eagles to their best finish since 2011 when they played in the Class A state quarterfinals under current assistant Mike Reed.
Reichard understands the possibilities. She was a freshman contributor on Lourdes Regional’s 2019 Class A state runner-up team.
“We’re a good team,” she said. “Our execution has been key. Sometimes it’s on and sometimes off, but we have more on days than off.”