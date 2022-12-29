The Daily Item
There is no doubting the football talent in this area or in District 4 after the release of the first three Pennsylvania SportsWriters Football All-State teams.
Fourteen local players were honored on the Class 2A and Class 3A teams with Southern Columbia halfback Braeden Wisloski honored as the Player of the Year in Class 2A.
Class 2A state champion Southern Columbia and District 4 Class 3A champion Danville each had five selections, including Carson Persing and Mason Raup earning their third-straight selections — on their respective teams. Mount Carmel also had multiple selections with three.
Between the three teams released on Thursday, District 4 is represented with 22 all-state selections with Muncy and Canton dominating the Class A selections.
Class 4A, Class 5A and Class 6A will be released today.
This is the sixth straight year a Tigers has been named the Player of the Year in Class 2A — Julian Fleming and Gaige Garcia split in 2017, Fleming won in 2018 and 2019, Gavin Garcia won in 2020 and 2021 and Wisloski earned the honor this season.
Wisloski is a University of Maryland commit. He ran for 1,964 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. He scored touchdowns six different ways this season. He saved his best performances on the biggest stage, making big plays in the 2021 and 2022 state championship games for the Tigers. In a win earlier this month over Westinghouse, he had a 68-yard TD catch and a 38-yard touchdown run, along with 168 yards rushing in the victory.
Chris Treshock, Tyler Arnold, Dominic Fetterolf and Wes Barnes were the other Tigers honored with selections.
Treshock, an offensive lineman, played four years on the Tigers offensive line, the last three years as the starter at right tackle. He’s been in front of Gavin Garcia and Wisloski over the past three season. Southern Columbia averaged 8.6 yards per carry on the ground this season, and from Week 13 through the Week 16 state-title win, the Tigers ran 199 times for 1,574 yards, while throwing just 14 passes in that stretch.
Arnold picked up an honor at defensive end. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior led Southern Columbia with eight sacks, including two in the state quarterfinal victory over Bishop Guilfoyle. Arnold made 54 tackles this season.
Fetterolf and Barnes were honored at linebacker. It took a bit for Southern Columbia to adjust on defense this season — they lost junior Garrett Garcia, who had 200 tackles last season, to a knee injury on the opening kickoff against Berwick. Fetterolf, who tore his ACL in the 2021 state championship game, led Southern Columbia with 158 tackles, including 11 in the state title win over Westinghouse.
Barnes missed the last five games of the regular season, and the Tigers suffered on both sides of the ball. He returned for the playoffs, and coach Jim Roth and other other defenders regarded him as the heart-and-soul of the Southern Columbia defense. He had 52 tackles on the season, along with rushing for 1,409 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Nick Nestico, Matt Scicchitano and Garrett Varano were honored from Mount Carmel.
Nestico was a four-year starter up from Mount Carmel. The Red Tornadoes set a school record in 2021 yards for rushing yards in a season, and didn’t have a 1,000-yard rusher. This season, Mount Carmel added a passing element, but still ran for 3,343 yards as a team, again without an 1,000-yard rusher. The Red Tornadoes averaged 425 yards per game on offense.
Scicchitano was a problem for area offensive lines as a defensive head. Heading to Coastal Carolina, Sccicchitano had 66 tackles, including 17 for a loss. He led the team with 6.5 sacks and had 12 hurries this season.
Varano was the leader of a secondary the led District 4 with 23 interceptions this season. The senior safety finished with six interceptions to lead the team, and also had 75 tackles.
The Class 3A team featured six local members — the five Ironmen, and Upper Dauphin offensive lineman Peyton Wetzel.
Joining Persing and Raup from Danville are Zach Gordon Declan Aikens and Ty Brown-Stauffer.
Persing was the Daily Item Player of the Year, and will finish his career second to Fleming to all District 4 receiving categories, and in the top five in state history. Persing had 53 catches for 1,112 yards and 24 TDs as a senior. The 24 touchdowns is a District 4 single-season record. He had a touchdown reception in all 14 games this season. His 225 catches are fifth all-time in PIAA. He finished with 4,246 receiving yards and 60 receiving TDs, both third in PIAA history.
Raup finished the season with 152 tackles, including 20 for a loss for a defense that allowed just 77 points, and had seven shutouts. He finishes his career as Danville’s all-time leading tackler with 562, nearly 120 more than the previous record holder.
Gordon spent most of the year with more touchdown passes than incompletions. He finished his senior season 111-of-157 for 2,279 yards with 34 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Also ran for 319 yards and five touchdowns as well.
Aikens was the lone senior starter for the Ironmen up front that averaged 203 yards passing and 176 yards per game on the game. A first-team Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II first-team selection, Aikens help Danville average more than 50 points per game in the regular season.
Brown-Stauffer is headed to play football at West Point. He was selected as an athlete. He ran for 1,176 yards and 19 touchdowns, and had 12 tackles for a loss as a part-time outside linebacker for Danville.
Wetzel was the top offensive lineman for the Mid-Penn Conference-Liberty Division champion Trojans. The Trojans averaged 471 yards and 37.5 point per game this season before falling to Hamburg in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals.