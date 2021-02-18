STATE COLLEGE — Sixteen Penn State student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 during the athletic department’s testing period of Feb. 7-Feb 13.
One test was inconclusive.
Penn State’s athletic department tested 2,282 student-athletes during the latest round. On Sept. 30, the program and its 13 Big Ten counterparts began daily antigen testing for Nittany Lions’ student-athletes.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance,” the school said in a statement. “Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point.”
Penn State will release its next COVID-19 testing update on Feb. 24.