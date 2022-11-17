The Daily Item
Sixteen members of Susquehanna’s unbeaten league championship team were named to the All-Centennial Conference Football Team this week.
In addition to the players honored — including seven first-team honorees — coach Tom Perkovich and his assistants were named the conference’s Coaching Staff of the Year.
The River Hawks (10-0) host Utica today in the first round of the Division III Playoffs, their first national playoff since 2009.
The Susquehanna coaching staff was selected by its peers as Coaching Staff of the Year in the inaugural year of the award. Head coach Tom Perkovich and assistants Pat Ruley, Mike Wiand, Shane Gaines, Cole Dixon, Tom Haughey, Malcolm Henry, Tyler Heisey, and Tate Schorr were honored after leading the River Hawks to an unbeaten regular season and their first-ever Centennial title.
A total of 32 players were repeat All-Centennial picks, including three who earned spots on the all-star team for the third time.
Muhlenberg defensive back John Washington secured first-team honors for the third time in 2022, while Susquehanna offensive lineman Dalton Simpson and kicker Elijah Hoffman, a Southern Columbia grad with a program record 32 made field goals, received all-conference accolades for the third time in their careers.
Susquehanna put three players on the first-team offense and defense. Sophomore wide receiver Kyle Howes was a first-team pick at wide receiver and kick returner. Howes had two kick return TDs this season and three in his first two seasons with the River Hawks
In addition to Simpon’s third All-Conference selection, he was joined on the offensive line by Nick Gonzalez. Susquehanna leads the nation after allowing just one sack this year, which came in the first game.
On defense, SU had an honoree at each level: Defensive lineman Sal Gurnari, linebacker John Nicosia and defensive back Keith Green.
Second-team picks for the River Hawks were quarterback Michael Ruisch, SU’s all-time leading passer, tight end Michael Lefever, and defensive backs Edwin Maxwell and David Gilchrist. Six players were honorable mentions, including Hoffman, running back Frankie Negrini, offensive linemen Cooper Vellis and Mark Custer, defensive lineman Jack Schultes and linebacker Drew Robinson.
Johns Hopkins junior Luke Schuermann was named the Centennial Defensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row, while teammates Ryan Stevens and Michael Nwosu also earned major awards.
Stevens, a graduate student quarterback for the Blue Jays, was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Nwosu, a freshman offensive lineman for JHU, was named Rookie of the Year.