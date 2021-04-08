The Daily Item
Seventeen Penn State student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 during the athletic department’s testing period of March 27-April 2.
Penn State’s athletic department tested 2,147 student-athletes during the latest round.
On Sept. 30, the program and its 13 Big Ten counterparts began daily antigen testing for Nittany Lions’ student-athletes.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance,” the school said in a statement.