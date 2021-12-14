Danville had 13 first-team selections, and 18 total players honored on the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II football all-star team, and coach Mike Brennan was selected as coach of the year.
Brennan guided the Ironmen to the District 4 Class 3A championship for the second straight year, and Danville won the division title this season.
Carson Persing, Mason Raup, Ty Stauffer, Justin Kutcher and Aaron Johnson were all selected to the first team at two different spots.
Persing had 66 catches for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns — his second straight season with at least 60 catches, 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns. The junior became just the third District 4 receiver to top 3,000 career yards, joining Southern Columbia's Julian Fleming and Bloomsburg's John Klingerman. Persing will enter his senior season with 172 catches and 3,124 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Persing had 32 tackles, two interceptions, and a team-high 11 passes defensed.
Stauffer finished second to Gavin Garcia in rushing yards this season with 1,496 yards and 18 touchdowns. Stauffer had two 200-yard games, and six 100-yard rushing games. As an outside linebacker, Stauffer had 59 tackles, nine for a loss.
Raup picked up nods at tight end and linebacker. He averaged a team-high 18.4 yards per catch, and 19 catches for 349 yards and two scores this season. As a linebacker, Raup set the school-record with 160 tackles with three blocked kicks, four caused fumbles and three recoveries. Averaging 12.1 tackles per game in his career, and has 410 stops in three seasons.
Kutcher is a offensive lineman and defensive tackle for the Ironmen. The sophomore center blocked for an offense that gained 4,506 yards (2,257 yards passing, 2,249 rushing) this season. As a defensive tackle, Kutcher had 54 tackles, 16 for a loss.
Johnson was selected as an wide receiver and kicker. Johnson caught 21 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns — all three numbers were good for second on the team. The sophomore also ran for 369 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson scored 51 kicking points this season. He was 2-for-2 on field goals, 45-of-48 on point after attempts.
Colin Findura picked up a first-team nod at offensive line for Danville.
Two other Danville defenders earned first-team nods. Zach Gordon picked up one of the defensive back spots. Gordon had 17 tackles and two interceptions, despite missing seven games this season. Gabe Benjamin joined Raup at inside linebacker. Benjamin had 100 tackles this season, second on the Ironmen.
Mifflinburg had six first-team selections, while Lewisburg had four first-team selections.
Emmanuel Ulrich and Lucas Whittaker were each honored on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats. Both were anchors on the offensive line, and defensively, Whittaker had a team-high 79 tackles, while Ulrich had 35 tackles as a nose guard.
Mifflinburg's other first-team honorees were quarterback Troy Dressler and athlete Andrew Diehl. Dressler led the area in passing yards with 1,821 yards in his first season as a starter. The sophomore threw 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Diehl was second on the Wildcats in both rushing and receiving yards, scored a combined 13 touchdowns (seven receiving, six rushing). Diehl led Mifflinburg with 1,388 all-purpose yards.
Cam Michaels was the lone Green Dragons player selected on both sides of the ball. The junior had 32 catches for 390 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver to earn a first-team nod, while earning a first-team nod at defensive back. Michaels had three interceptions of Dressler in the Green Dragons' season-ending win over the Wildcats to earn a District 4 Class 4A playoff berth.
Ethan Dominick and Owen Ordonez earned first-team honors on defense. Dominick earned the nod at outside linebacker, while Ordonez was honored as a defensive end. Ordonez was an all-state honoree as a junior and is headed to Lafayette. He finished his senior season with 10.5 sacks, and 21.5 for his career.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION II FOOTBALL ALL-STARS
First team
Offense
QB: Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg; RB: Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville; Ty Stauffer, Danville; WR: Carson Persing, Danville; Aaron Johnson, Danville; Cam Michaels, Lewisburg; TE: Mason Raup, Danville; OL: Colin Findura, Danville; Justin Kutcher, Danville; Lucas Whittaker, Mifflinburg; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg; Hunter Hanna, Montoursville; K: Aaron Johnson, Danville; Athlete: Andrew Diehl, Mifflinburg; Coach of the year: Mike Brennan, Danville.
Defense
DT/NG: Justin Kutcher, Danville; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg; DE: Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg; Lucas Whittaker, Mifflinburg; ILB: Mason Raup, Danville; Gabe Benjamin, Danville; OLB: Ethan Dominick, Lewisburg; Ty Stauffer, Danville; DB: Carson Persing, Danville; Cam Michaels, Lewisburg; Zach Gordon, Danville; Dylan Blackwell, Montoursville; P: Maddix Dalena, Montoursville.
Second team
Offense
QB: Maddix Dalena, Montoursville; RB: Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; Ethan Dominick, Lewisburg; WR: Jacob Bingaman, Mifflinburg; Isaiah Fenner, Montoursville; James Batkowski, Montoursville; TE: Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg; OL: Declan Aikens, Danville; Gabe Benjamin, Danville; K: Gabe Stetler, Mifflinburg; Athlete: Jeremiah Davis, Lewisburg.
Defense
DT/NG: Josh Antonyuk, Mifflinburg; Gavin Farquharson, Montoursville; DE: Jesse Davis, Danville; Cole Yonkin, Montoursville; ILB: Gabe Stetler, Mifflinburg; Michael Casale, Lewisburg; OLB: Aaron Johnson, Danville; Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; DB: Marco Pulizzi, Montoursville; Cameron Kiersch, Danville; Logan Callison, Lewisburg; Isaiah Fenner, Montoursville; P: Ethan Schlief, Midd-West.
Honorable mention
Offense
QB: Zach Gordon, Danville; Madden Patrick, Danville; RB: Andrew Diehl, Mifflinburg; Kayden Frame, Montoursville; WR: Nick Reeder, Montoursville; TE: Gabe Stetler, Mifflinburg; K: Wyatt Fry, Montoursville.
Defense
DT/NG: Ethan Wanner, Montoursville; DE: Blaise Alexander, Montoursville; ILB: Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg; Brayden Brown, Montoursville; Kayden Frame, Montoursville; Quentin Michaels, Lewisburg; P: Zak Kreisher, Lewisburg.