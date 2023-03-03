WILLIAMSPORT — A slew of Valley wrestlers are on the cusp of punching their tickets to next week's PIAA championships.
After Friday’s action in the Class 2A Northeast Regional at Williamsport High School, 18 locals advanced to the championship bracket. Eleven more Valley wrestlers have a chance to wrestle back through the consolation bracket for a trip to Hershey.
Of all the Valley teams, Warrior Run has the most wrestlers in the championship bracket with five. Tyler Ulrich (127 pounds), Regan Milheim (139), Kaden Milheim (145), Cameron Milheim (152) and Cole Shupp (172) will all appear in today’s semifinals.
“I thought the kids wrestled hard; they wrestled well,” said Defenders coach Jeremy Betz. “I’m happy with where we’re at this point.”
As of now, the Defenders have two wrestlers — Samuel Hall (133) and Isaiah Betz (160) — in the consolation bracket. However, Hall suffered an injury during his first-round match with Dylan Granahan (Benton) and had to take an injury default. Betz was unsure of Hall’s status, but he said “it’s not looking good.”
Montoursville holds a slight lead in the team standings with 45 points, just ahead of Warrior Run (44). Montgomery sits in third place with 43.5 points.
Midd-West has two wrestlers, Matthew Smith (127) and Conner Heckman (133) in the championship bracket.
Smith will face a familiar opponent in Line Mountain’s Nolan Baumert in today’s semifinals. Smith previously defeated Baumert in the South Sectional championship. As for Heckman, he will face Jaden Pepe (Wyoming Area, 36-1) in his semifinal match. Pepe is the District 2 champion and ranked No. 1 in the state at 133.
Charley Paige (133) is also still alive for the Mustangs, but he’ll have to compete in the consolation bracket after a loss to Ethan Kolb (Benton) by a 15-0 technical fall in the first round.
Line Mountain has two wrestlers in each of the championship and consolation brackets.
Baumert and Dalton Schadel (152) will represent the Eagles in the semifinals. Schadel won both of his matches Friday. In his first bout, Schadel defeated Braden Vincenzes (Loyalsock) in a 7-5 decision. Then, Schadel bested No. 2 seed Max Bluhm (Lackawanna Trail) by a 6-4 decision. Schadel will face Cameron Milheim in the semifinals.
Lane Schadel (145) is in the consolation bracket after losing to Kaden Milheim in a 20-4 technical fall in the quarterfinal round. Schadel will face off against Chase Pensyl (Shamokin) in the consolation bracket. Kohen Shingara will also have to wrestle back. After pinning Cole Stauffer (Tunkhannock) in the first round, Shingara lost to Alex Hoffman (Milton) in a 5-3 decision.
Milton and Lewisburg each brought three wrestlers to regionals, and two from each school are positioned in the championship bracket.
Along with Hoffman, Cale Bastian (189) is also in the semifinals for Milton after starting 2-0. After besting John Tyler with a 14-3 major decision, Bastian pinned No. 2 seed Sawyer Robinson (Towanda) in 4:51. Ty Locke (107) will have to wrestle in the consolations after losing to District 4 champion Gage Swank (Muncy) in the quarters.
Jace Gessner (114) and Chase Wenrich (160) will represent the Green Dragons in the championship bracket. Each had a bye in the first round, so one win was good enough to move to the semifinals.
“It’s nice to stay in that championship bracket there, get in the semifinals,” said Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels. “They know one win (today), they qualify for next week, the following week for the state tournament, so they’ve been there before. They feel confident and it’s just one match at a time here in the postseason.”
Landen Wagner (127) will have a chance to wrestle back after he was pinned by David Kennedy (Montoursville) in 4:38. Wagner will face Kruz McCusker (Sullivan County) in a consolation today.
“He can definitely wrestle back,” Michaels said. “We feel really confident in his ability. It’s just in the back side there in the consolation bracket, it’s gonna be one match at a time. We can’t look ahead. One match at a time and continue to paint the picture.”
Both of Meadowbrook Christian’s grapplers advanced to the semifinals. At 121, Max Wirnsberger defeated Josh Young (Honesdale) in a 3-0 decision the quarterfinals. Wirnsberger will face fellow freshman Brandt Harer (Montgomery), who boasts a 40-1 record and is the second-ranked wrestler in the state at 121. Cade Wirnsberger is also in the semifinals after besting Kendall Heck in a technical fall. The Bucknell recruit will face Chase Burke (Benton) in the semifinal round. Wirnsberger is ranked No. 2 in the state, while Burke is ranked at No. 7.
Mifflinburg, Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia each have a wrestler vying for a championship.
For the Wildcats, Emmanuel Ulrich kept his undefeated season alive with ease after pinning Andy Vanderpool (Towanda) in 41 seconds. Ulrich is 28-0 on the season, and will face Carter Secora (Loyalsock) in the semifinals. Ulrich pinned Secora at districts last week. Ben Straub is also still in contention for the Wildcats after losing his opening round match to C.J. Carr (Wyalusing). Straub will face Cohen Landis (Canton) in the consolation bracket.
The Red Tornadoes’ lone representative at regionals, Ryan Weidner (215), got through to the semifinals after pinning Derrick DeMann (Montrose) in 3:14 in the quarterfinal round. Weidner will face No. 1 seed Austin Johnson (Muncy) today. Johnson, the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the state at 215, is the District 4 champion and undefeated at 32-0.
Mason Barvitskie will represent the Tigers in the championship bracket after pinning T.J. Martin (Honesdale) in 3:49 in the quarterfinals. Barvitskie will face Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming) in the semifinals in a matchup of the top two wrestlers in the state at 139. Evanitsky is No. 1, while Barvitskie is ranked at No. 2. Jude Bremigen is in the consolation bracket for Southern after falling in a 4-3 decision to Nick Wharton (Bloomsburg) in the preliminary round. Bremigen will have to wrestle against Sawyer Robinson in the consolation bracket today.
Danville’s only representative, Aaron Johnson, fell to the consolation bracket after losing to District 4 champion Caden Finck (Montgomery) in the quarterfinals. Johnson will look to stay alive for a state berth today against Greyson Shaud (Central Columbia) in the first round of consolations.
Today’s action starts at 9 a.m., and will end with the championship finals at 6:30 p.m.
PIAA CLASS 2A NORTHEAST REGIONAL
Friday, At Williamsport High School
Team key: Athens, AT; Benton, BE; Berwick, BW; Bloomsburg, BL; Blue Ridge, BR; Canton, CA; Central Columbia, CC; Danville, DA; Elk Lake, EL; Greater Nanticoke, GN; Hanover, HA; Honesdale, HO; Hughesville, HU; Lackawanna Trail, LT; Lake Lehman, LL; Lewisburg, LE; Line Mountain, LM; Loyalsock, LO; Meadowbrook Christian, ME; Mid Valley, MV; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, MF; Milton, ML, Montgomery, MG; Montoursville, MN; Montrose, MT; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, MU; Scranton Prep, SP; Shamokin, SH; Southern Columbia, SC; Sugar Valley Rural Charter, SV; Sullivan County, SU, Towanda, TO; Troy, TR; Tunkhannock, TU; Valley view, VV; Warrior Run, WR; Western Wayne, WW; Wyalusing, WY; Wyoming Area, WA.
Team standings: 1. Montoursville 45, 2. Warrior Run 44, 3. Montgomery 43.5, 4. Benton 34.5, T-5. Lackawanna Trail, Muncy 25, 7. Line Mountain 24, 8. Towanda 23, 9. Milton 21.
First Round
107: Manny Stolzfus (MG) dec. Lyle Vermila (CA), 9-7; Ty Locke (ML) pinned Brice Woodruff (BR), 5:26.
114: Carden Wagner (MG) dec. Taylor Daniels (TU), 9-2; Cole Patrick (WY) pinned Konner Kerr (TR), 3:40.
121: Cohen Landis (CA) pinned LJ Morgan (LL), 3:44; CJ Carr (WY) maj. dec. Ben Straub (MF), 11-2.
127: Kruz McCusker (SU) dec. Landon Morcom (WW), 2-1; David Kennedy (MN) pinned Landen Wagner (LE), 4:38.
133: Dylan Granahan (BE) won by inj. def. over Samuel Hall (WR) 0:59; Ryle Sluyter (TO) tech. fall Braden McLaughlin, 18-3 (4:00).
139: Ethan Kolb (BE) tech. fall Charley Paige (MW), 15-0 (3:53); Richie Leslie (VV) dec. Paxton Derr (MU), 10-4.
145: Lane Schadel (LM) pinned Isaac Ryan (LT), 2:32; Chase Burke (BE) maj. dec. Chase Pensyl (SH), 13-2.
152: Hudson Ward (CA) maj. dec. Jimmy Mitkoski (LL), 16-5; Dalton Schadel (LM) dec. Braden Vincenzes (LO), 7-5.
160: Evan Brokenshire (BE) dec. Isaiah Betz (WR), 5-2; Kohen Shingara (LM) pinned Cole Stauffer (TU), 4:34.
172: Riley Parker (CA) dec. Greyson Shaud (CC), 6-4; Aaron Johnson (DA) pinned John Acker (MT), 2:49.
189: Nicholas Wharton (BL) dec. Jude Bremigen (SC), 4-3; Cale Bastian (ML) maj. dec. John Tyler (EL), 14-3.
215: Louis Paris (SP) maj. dec. Kyle Stahl (SV), 9-1; Mason Woodward (TR) dec. Ryan Casella (SW), 3-1.
285: Audy Vanderpool (TO) pinned Alex Hurtak (MT), 0:47; Joshua Nittenger (AT) pinned Andrew Wolfe (BE), 2:55.
Quarterfinals
107: Manny Stolzfus (MG) maj. dec. Lexi Schecterly, 13-5; Seth Kolb (BE) pinned Carmen Malt (BW), 2:55; Aristotelis Bobotas (MN) tech. fall Derek Warman (HA), 18-3 (4:24); Gage Swank (MU) pinned Ty Locke (ML), 1:34.
114: Colten Wade (SU) pinned Carden Wagner (MG), 0:21; Chase Shaner (HU) tech. fall Brayden Clarke (LT), 15-0 (3:26); Jace Gessner (LE) pinned Connor Novakowski (WA), 3:42; Cole Patrick (WY) maj. dec. Justin Scanlon, 16-6.
121: Brandt Harer (MG) pinned Cohen Landis (CA), 0:23; Max Wirnsberger (ME) dec. Josh Young (HO), 3-0; Branden Wentzel (MN) pinned Anthony Kalapach (BW), 1:37; Matthew Almendia (MV) dec. CJ Carr (WY), 3-2.
127: Matthew Smith (MW) pinned Kruz McCusker (SU), 4:42; Nolan Baumert (LM) pinned David Grezenda (VV), 3:28; Tyler Ulrich (WR) pinned Kyle Winter (BW), 3:35; David Kennedy (MN) maj. dec. Dylan Geertgens (MT), 11-1.
133: Jaden Pepe (WA) maj. dec. Dylan Granahan (BE), 14-3; Conner Heckman (MW) pinned Liam Farley (WW), 2:30; Caiden Puderbach (HU) dec. Jackson Maby (BR), 5-4; Scott Johnson (MU) dec. Rylee Sluyter (TO), 12-6.
139: Athony Evanitsky (WA) maj. dec. Ehtan Kolb (BE), 8-0; Mason Barvitskie (SC) pinned TJ Martin (HO), 3:47; Riley Vanderpool (TO) dec. Ethan Lee (LT), 4-2; Reagan Milheim (WR) pinned Richie Leslie (VV), 2:31.
145: Kaden Milheim (WR) tech. fall Lane Schadel (LM), 20-4 (6:00); Gage Wentzel (MN) tech. fall Jake LEslie (WW), 16-0 (3:44); Cade Wirnsberger (ME) tech. fall Kendall Heck, 18-2 (2:52); Chase Burke (BE) maj. dec. Joey Giannetti (HO), 12-4.
152: Conner Harer (MG) tech. fall Hudson Ward (CA), 25-8 (3:07); Mason Avery (HO) dec. Ayden Hunsinger (WY), 3-1; Cameron Milheim (WR) tech. fall Nicolas Arcadipane, 28-13 (3:27); Dalton Schadel (LM) dec. Max Bluhm (LT), 6-4 (SV).
160: Deegan Ross (LT) pinned Evan Brokenshire (BE), 0:37; Chase Wenrich (LE) pinned John Guerriero (BW), 0:49; Coy Bryson (MG) dec. Bennett Fritz (HO), 5-2; Alex Hoffman (ML) dec. Kohen Shingara (LM), 5-3.
172: Robbie Schneider (LT) dec. Riley Parker (CA), 8-3; Cole Shupp (WR) pinned Brayden Emel (GN), 3:23; Mason Higley (TO) tech. fall Joel Landry (HO), 15-0 (2:23); Caden Finck (MG) pinned Aaron Johnson (DA), 1:28.
189: Paul Renner (HO) pinned Nicholas Wharton (BL), 3:53; Kaden Rodarmel (LO) pinned Trystan English (BW), 3:22; Jacob Bobersky (BE) dec. Beau Ware (LT), 3-1; Cale Bastian (ML) pinned Sawyer Robinson (TO), 4:51.
215: Austin Johnson (MU) pinned Louis Paris (SP), 1:32; Ryan Weidner (MC) pinned Derrick Demann (MT), 3:14; Cole Yonkin (MT) pinned Liam Carroll (BW), 0:48; Seth Ross (LT) pinned Mason Woodward (TR), 1:53.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich (MF) pinned Audy Vanderpool (TO), 0:41; Carter Secora (LO) pinned Jonah Houser (LT), 6:51; Matthew Becker (HO) pinned Mason Nelson (CA), 3:11; Joshua Nittenger (AT) dec. Andrew Wolfe (BE), 3-1.