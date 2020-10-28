The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on the District 4 playoffs.
The brackets were released Sunday, and at least six games have already been altered — either forfeited or postponed — due to the pandemic.
Milton boys soccer coach Eric Yoder can empathize with the affected programs, as his program went through a similar ordeal earlier this month.
The Black Panthers were 10-1 when positive tests at the middle school forced them to take nearly a week away from the field. A three-game losing streak followed their return to play.
“We were on a roll,” Yoder said. “We missed two games and had six days off in a row. We played Danville the day we came back, and we weren’t prepared. We were rusty, and we lost a very important player who had to quarantine for 14 days.
“We knew Williamsport and Lewisburg would be two really tough games, and we didn’t play well.”
Milton finished the regular season with a pair of wins, topping Shikellamy and Shamokin by a combined score of 8-1.
“With the two games at the end, we regained our confidence,” Yoder said. “We definitely went through some adversity.
“We had a down spell, but we’re very determined.”
Milton (12-4) enters district play as the No. 6 seed and heads to Midd-West (12-3-1) for a District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal on Thursday. With the Heartland Athletic Conference moving to two divisions this year, the Mustangs and Black Panthers were in opposite divisions and did not meet in the regular season.
“It was nice for a change,” Yoder said. “I think we played them four years in a row before this year. In the past, they’ve beat us pretty handily, but I think this will be a closer match-up. We’ve got to match their energy, have confidence and give a ton of effort.”
Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said the biggest thing Thursday would be how his team played.
“We’re the kind of team — I believe, and I try to make my players believe — that it doesn’t matter who we play or when we play them,” Ferster said. “If we execute the way we’re capable of, I truly believe we can play with anyone.”
The Mustangs closed the regular season with a 5-0 win over Warrior Run on Oct. 20, meaning Midd-West will not have played a game in nine days when they take on Milton.
“We’ve been through our 16-game season, so I gave the guys a little break,” Ferster said. “We took some times to heal wounds and recuperate a little. Then we got right back at it.
“I think the break was good for us. I don’t think it hurt us because we go after it at practice pretty hard.”
Midd-West’s only loss to a Class 2A team was to undefeated Lewisburg, the top-seed in the District 4 playoffs.
“The season is great, but we play for the postseason,” Ferster said. “A lot of teams play with the belief that a winning record is good enough. This program has been around long enough that our expectations exceed that.”
Yoder said he likes his team’s chances to pull the quarterfinal upset.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” Yoder said. “I’m not saying we’re going to beat Midd-West, but I think we match up pretty well.”